Here's our first look at Plastique and Clancy Brown's the General on The CW's Flash

These new The Flash set pics come courtesy of Just Jared Jr. and feature Justin as Barry Allen, aka that red speedster the Flash, Kelly Frye (Rake) and fan fave Clancy Brown (Highlander, Sleepy Hollow).

Frye is, of course, playing a new version of Plastique in the upcoming superhero series. On the Arrow spinoff, Bette Sans Souci is a bomb disposal expert who gets her powers following the S.T.A.R. Labs meltdown accident that also gave Barry Allen (Grant Justin) his speedy superpowers.

As for Clancy Brown, the genre veteran is playing the role of General Wade Eiling — who's simply known as the General — a powerful military expert who oftentimes walks a thin line between being a supervillain and a hero.

Have a look at the new pics below and let us know what you think.

The Flash will premiere on The CW on Oct. 7.

