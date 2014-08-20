Latest Stories

flashblogrolljpg-0d1dec_1280w.jpg

Here's our first look at Plastique and Clancy Brown's the General on The CW's Flash

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Aug 20, 2014

These new The Flash set pics come courtesy of Just Jared Jr. and feature Justin as Barry Allen, aka that red speedster the Flash, Kelly Frye (Rake) and fan fave Clancy Brown (Highlander, Sleepy Hollow).

Frye is, of course, playing a new version of Plastique in the upcoming superhero series. On the Arrow spinoff, Bette Sans Souci is a bomb disposal expert who gets her powers following the S.T.A.R. Labs meltdown accident that also gave Barry Allen (Grant Justin) his speedy superpowers.

As for Clancy Brown, the genre veteran is playing the role of General Wade Eiling — who's simply known as the General — a powerful military expert who oftentimes walks a thin line between being a supervillain and a hero.

Have a look at the new pics below and let us know what you think.

The Flash will premiere on The CW on Oct. 7.

(via JustJaredJr)

q2niyqj.jpg
GSN0y1D.jpg
UsrcJ04.jpg
JzTIF3J.jpg
votA9tw.jpg
Tag: The CW
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Plastique
Tag: The General
Tag: Clancy Brown

