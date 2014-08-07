Latest Stories

CaptainCold321.PNG

Here's our first look at Wentworth Miller as Leonard Snart (Captain Cold) on The Flash

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Aug 7, 2014

Filming is ongoing on The CW’s upcoming superhero series The Flash, and we’ve got our first look at Resident Evil’s Wentworth Miller as Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold.

The on-set pictures come courtesy of JustJared and show a silver-haired Miller (looking good!) on set in Vancouver. The former Prison Break star is suiting up to play the role of the villainous Captain Cold, an enemy of the Flash (Grant Justin), in the upcoming Arrow spinoff.

One of Captain Cold’s main superpowers is to have a beam of cold that freezes everything it touches instantly. That’s a really cool superpower to have if you want to make a quick ice rink, or need ice cubes for a cold drink.

Have a look at the pics in the gallery below and let us know what you guys think of Wentworth Miller’s look as Leonard Snart.

The Flash will premiere on the CW on Oct. 7.

(JustJAred via Comic Book Movie)

wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-01.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-02.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-03.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-04.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-07.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-08.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-09.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-11.jpg
