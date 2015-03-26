Here's our first look at the new comics set to launch after Marvel's Secret Wars

We already knew Marvel’s massive Secret Wars event would reshape the Marvel Universe, and here’s our first peek at how things will look when the dust settles.

Wired has debuted the full-cover shots for All New, All Different Avengers #1 and The Uncanny Inhumans #1 (see below), both of which are expected to be flagship books for the Marvel universe moving forward. The events of Secret Wars are apparently going to wreak havoc on our heroes, and this new Avengers lineup and relaunched Inhumans series is a peek at the wider direction for the entire universe.

First up, we finally know who will be joining the new Thor and Ms. Marvel on that revamped Avengers team. As suspected, Ultimate universe Spider-Man Miles Morales will be sticking around, joined by Iron Man (who is no longer rocking his Superior look), Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Nova and the Vision. Considering the Ultimate universe is apparently over, it's nice to see that Miles will (apparently) survive whatever craziness Secret Wars will bring.

The Vision isn’t much of a surprise, either, considering that his stock with the general public is set to rise considerably following his big-screen debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron in a few months. Judging by the layout of the team, it seems Cap, Iron Man, Thor and Vision will be the seasoned heavy hitters, while the younger Nova, Miles and Ms. Marvel will be the junior members earning a place on the flagship team.

As for the new Inhumans book, we imagine this one will play a fairly sizable role in the proceedings for years to come. Marvel is one the verge of blowing the Inhumans wide open in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. introducing the story before a full-fledged Inhumans film hits in a few years. The cover shows Queen Medusa front and center, flanked by Triton, Inferno, Iso and Naja. One more thing: The Fantastic Four’s Johnny Storm is also there. Guess this is where he lands now that the FF book is no more.

We still don’t know exactly what will get everyone to this point in Secret Wars, but this looks like an exciting direction for Marvel in the future. It’s a mix of new blood and classic heroes, while also beefing up the Inhumans in a big way. Check out the covers below and let us know your take. Are you excited for these post-Secret Wars stories?

