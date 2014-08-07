Latest Stories

Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Suicide Squad courting Jai Courtney; A Quiet Place talking with Cillian Murphy
The Americans and Santa Clarita Diet
Tag: Fangrrls
The suburban horror similarities between Santa Clarita Diet and The Americans
Dumbo, Batman, Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Podcast
Who Won the Week Episode 173: Dumbo, Batman at 80, Avengers: Endgame posters
Us – Tethered family
Tag: Movies
How Jordan Peele used the abject to break blackness and the modern horror genre
CaptainCold321.PNG

Here's our first look at Wentworth Miller as Leonard Snart (Captain Cold) on The Flash

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Aug 7, 2014

Filming is ongoing on The CW’s upcoming superhero series The Flash, and we’ve got our first look at Resident Evil’s Wentworth Miller as Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold.

The on-set pictures come courtesy of JustJared and show a silver-haired Miller (looking good!) on set in Vancouver. The former Prison Break star is suiting up to play the role of the villainous Captain Cold, an enemy of the Flash (Grant Justin), in the upcoming Arrow spinoff.

One of Captain Cold’s main superpowers is to have a beam of cold that freezes everything it touches instantly. That’s a really cool superpower to have if you want to make a quick ice rink, or need ice cubes for a cold drink.

Have a look at the pics in the gallery below and let us know what you guys think of Wentworth Miller’s look as Leonard Snart.

The Flash will premiere on the CW on Oct. 7.

(JustJAred via Comic Book Movie)

wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-01.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-02.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-03.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-04.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-07.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-08.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-09.jpg
wentworth-miller-on-the-flash-first-set-photos-11.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: The CW
Tag: Wentworth Miller
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Captain Cold

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Wentworth Miller
Tag: The Flash
citizen-cold-crisis-on-earth-x-flash-sarah.jpg
Wentworth Miller confirms return to Flash, open to more Arrowverse appearances
Nathalie Caron
Dec 14, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: The CW
Tag: Wentworth Miller
The-Flash-322-13_0.jpg
Captain Cold and Flash plan a daring heist in latest trailer and pics
Nathalie Caron
May 11, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Wentworth Miller
The-Flash-321.jpg
Captain Cold returns in The Flash Season 3 sizzle reel
Nathalie Caron
May 9, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Todd Helbing
The Flash Siren-X, Fallout
Flash to feature Arrow crossover, introduce Earth-X version of Laurel Lance
Nathalie Caron
Apr 24, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0