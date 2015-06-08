Here's our first look at Will Smith's fully-masked Deadshot on the set of Suicide Squad

New pics and videos from the Toronto set of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad have emerged over the weekend, giving us our first look at Deadshot in action while wearing his iconic white mask.

Will Smith, who’s playing Floyd Lawton/Deadshot in the DC comic-book movie, was spotted in full costume while the actor’s stunt double was also filmed rappelling down a building. At least, I hope it’s the stunt double, but one never knows. Still, wheeee! That looked like a blast to do.

The cast also includes Adam Beach (Slipknot), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Jared Leto (the Joker), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jai Courtney (Boomerang), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Cara Delevingne (Enchantress) and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Killer Croc).

Check out the Suicide Squad goodness below, and let us know what you think.

First look At #WillSmith As Deadshot Wearing The Iconic Mask On Set Of #SuicideSquad. • •• pic.twitter.com/gi68CKKkbh — #DC Live Action™ (@DCLiveAction) June 6, 2015

New photos of Will Smith on set! #SuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/52Kv7ANUHT — SuicideSquad Updates (@SuicideSquadHQ) June 6, 2015

Suicide Squad will open on Aug. 5, 2016.