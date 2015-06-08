Latest Stories

Pixar Kitbull via official YouTube 2019
Pixar’s Kitbull short will leave your animal-loving heart in the junkyard
What does fandom's ultimate online destination look like?
The Wizard of Oz
A Wizard of Oz-inspired series will be clicking its heels and flying to TV screens
The Umbrella Academy Pogo
How The Umbrella Academy brought Pogo the monkey butler to life
suicide-squad-cast-photolarge_0.jpg

Here's our first look at Will Smith's fully-masked Deadshot on the set of Suicide Squad

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jun 8, 2015

New pics and videos from the Toronto set of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad have emerged over the weekend, giving us our first look at Deadshot in action while wearing his iconic white mask.

Will Smith, who’s playing Floyd Lawton/Deadshot in the DC comic-book movie, was spotted in full costume while the actor’s stunt double was also filmed rappelling down a building. At least, I hope it’s the stunt double, but one never knows. Still, wheeee! That looked like a blast to do.

The cast also includes Adam Beach (Slipknot), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Jared Leto (the Joker), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jai Courtney (Boomerang), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Cara Delevingne (Enchantress) and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Killer Croc).

Check out the Suicide Squad goodness below, and let us know what you think.

Suicide Squad will open on Aug. 5, 2016.

