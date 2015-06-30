Latest Stories

HDMRuthWilson2
Tag: TV
Daemons at the ready, because the first teaser for His Dark Materials is here
Time-Traveling Phone Booth - Bill & Teds Excellent Adventure (1989)
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Bill and Ted's excellent outfits
2001: A Space Odyssey
Tag: Movies
Movie-inspired Google Assistant ad puts fun spin on 2001: A Space Odyssey, Scream, and Deadpool
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tag: Movies
Box office: Final How to Train Your Dragon soars toward franchise best with $55.5M
d16_1680.jpg

Here's our first official peek at Star Trek 3, and that rumored title is finally confirmed

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 30, 2015

Though most of our attention is squarely on summer sci-fi fare like Ant-Man, and winter tentpoles like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, work is ramping up on a movie we’ll be talking a whole lot about in 2016.

Director Justin Lin (Fast & Furious franchise) has revealed the first image from the set of the Star Trek sequel, showing off an ultra-tight shot of a Starfleet patch. Not much, admittedly, but it’s nice to know this thing is really happening. Lin’s tweet also confirms the rumored title for the sequel, which is (apparently) Star Trek Beyond. That’s good news, because “Beyond” is a place where many fans have been wanting this series to move for the past two movies.

Check out his post below:

The latest Star Trek sequel will be the first installment of the new series not directed by J.J. Abrams, who dropped off the project to take the helm of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Lin actually took the reins from writer Roberto Orci, who was briefly attached to direct after Abrams headed to a galaxy far, far away. Both Orci and Abrams are still producing, though Simon Pegg was later hired to rewrite Orci’s draft.

That’s a whole lot of behind-the-scenes craziness, but we’re still holding out hope this movie will be good.

Star Trek Beyond is aiming for a July 8, 2016, release date.

(Via Justin Lin)

Tag: Star Trek Beyond
Tag: Justin Lin

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Trek Beyond
Tag: Karl Urban
Star Trek Karl Urban McCoy.jpg
Why Karl Urban almost didn't come back for Star Trek Beyond
Don Kaye
Aug 4, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 27
Tag: Star Trek Beyond
Tag: Justin Lin
beyond0003.jpg
The reviews are in! Turns out Star Trek Beyond is actually pretty good
Trent Moore
Jul 15, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 32
Tag: Star Trek Beyond
Tag: Justin Lin
stb01.jpg
The Enterprise is under attack in latest clip from Star Trek Beyond
Trent Moore
Jul 15, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Trek Beyond
Tag: Justin Lin
star-trek-beyond-trailer-screengrab-59.jpg
Kirk gives his last report as captain of the Enterprise in new Star Trek: Beyond trailer
Trent Moore
Jun 27, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 25