Here's our first official peek at Star Trek 3, and that rumored title is finally confirmed

Though most of our attention is squarely on summer sci-fi fare like Ant-Man, and winter tentpoles like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, work is ramping up on a movie we’ll be talking a whole lot about in 2016.

Director Justin Lin (Fast & Furious franchise) has revealed the first image from the set of the Star Trek sequel, showing off an ultra-tight shot of a Starfleet patch. Not much, admittedly, but it’s nice to know this thing is really happening. Lin’s tweet also confirms the rumored title for the sequel, which is (apparently) Star Trek Beyond. That’s good news, because “Beyond” is a place where many fans have been wanting this series to move for the past two movies.

The latest Star Trek sequel will be the first installment of the new series not directed by J.J. Abrams, who dropped off the project to take the helm of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Lin actually took the reins from writer Roberto Orci, who was briefly attached to direct after Abrams headed to a galaxy far, far away. Both Orci and Abrams are still producing, though Simon Pegg was later hired to rewrite Orci’s draft.

That’s a whole lot of behind-the-scenes craziness, but we’re still holding out hope this movie will be good.

Star Trek Beyond is aiming for a July 8, 2016, release date.

