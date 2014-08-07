Latest Stories

sleepy-hollow-flashback.jpg

Here's the breakdown: When 16 new + returning network genre TV series debut this fall

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Aug 7, 2014

Get your calendar ready. We still have almost two months left to wait, but all the major broadcast networks have already announced their fall premiere dates.

Major broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and The CW all have their season plans locked in place, and this fall will bring some high-profile new and returning series. Since it's always a struggle to figure out which shows to watch and which ones to DVR, we’ve broken down all the genre shows so you can start working it out now.

From The Flash to Sleepy Hollow and everything in between — check out the schedule below. The fun starts in September and will roll all the way through the end of October. 

What's on your list of premieres to catch? Let us know in the comments, or on Twitter at @syfywire!

gothamfox.jpg
NEW: Gotham: Monday, September 22 (Fox)This Batman prequel is leading the charge of new small...
sleepy-hollow-flashback.jpg
RETURNING: Sleepy Hollow: Monday, September 22 (Fox)This series was a surprise, breakout hit last...
Foreverphoto.jpg
NEW: Forever: Monday, September 22 (ABC)This new series stars Ioan Gruffudd, aka Mr. Fantastic from...
big-bang-theory.jpg
RETURNING: The Big Bang Theory: Monday, September 22 (CBS)Though there have been some contract...
o-agents-of-shield-facebook_2.jpg
RETURNING: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Tuesday, September 23 (ABC)Though the ratings weren’t fantastic...
Person-of-Interest-Season-2-Premiere-the-contingency-4.jpg
RETURNING: Person of Interest: Tuesday, September 23 (CBS)Though it's become more of a mainstream...
Once-Upon-A-Time-Casts-3-Frozen-Characters.jpg
RETURNING: Once Upon A Time: Sunday, September 28 (ABC)The hit fairytale series returns once again...
the_vampire_diaries_1680x1050-do-you-like-season-5-of-tvd-so-far.jpeg
RETURNING: The Vampire Diaries: Thursday, October 2 (The CW)The vampire mothership is still going...
the-originals-s1-cast-02.jpg
RETURNING: The Originals: Monday, October 6 (The CW)This Vampire Diaries spin-off has become a hit...
flash-logo.png
NEW: The Flash: Tuesday, October 7 (The CW)This Arrow spinoff is arguably one of the most polished...
supernatural.jpg
RETURNING: Supernatural: Tuesday, October 7 (The CW)The CW’s long, long running demon-hunting show...
arrowimages10_0.jpeg
RETURNING: Arrow: Wednesday, October 8 (The CW)When you look at shows like Gotham and Constantine...
the-100-cw.jpg
RETURNING: The 100: Wednesday, October 22 (The CW)This series had a little bit of everything, and...
GRIMM-Last-Grimm-Standing-Episode-112-Pictured-David-Giuntoli-and-Silas-Weir-Mitchell-Photo-by-Scott-Green-NBC-590x393.jpg
RETURNING: Grimm: Friday, October 24 (NBC)This is a relatively quiet little series, but it...
2constantine.jpg
NEW: Constantine: Friday, October 24 (NBC)This is easily one of the most anticipated new shows of...
Elementary-Oct-18-2012-CBS2.jpg
RETURNING: Elementary: Thursday, October 30 (CBS)Though CBS’s modern-day Sherlock Holmes series...
