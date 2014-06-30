Latest Stories

Island Of Dr. Moreau Hero
Tag: Movies
IDW founder Ted Adams reinvents H.G. Wells' The Island Of Dr. Moreau for wild new summer miniseries
Conan surveys the horizon in Conan Unconquered
Tag: Games
Gaming: Conan Unconquered gets a date; Tomb Raider board game incoming; more
Mercy Black Movie Poster
Tag: Movies
Netflix surprises fans with Blumhouse horror flick "Mercy Black"
Marvel Rising 2019
Tag: TV
WonderCon: Three new Marvel Rising shorts will feature Shuri, Inferno, and Ghost-Spider later this year
The Zero Theorem

Here's when we'll finally see that new Terry Gilliam movie

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Jun 30, 2014

It's been a while since we last heard anything about Terry Gilliam's return to science fiction, but now we've got concrete info on when you can check it out.

The movie, called The Zero Theorem, made the festival rounds late last year and then secured distribution in March. There's been little news since then, but Giant Freakin' Robot now reports that the picture will bow on VOD systems on Aug. 19, followed by a theatrical rollout on Sept. 19.

I expect more people will get to find it on VOD, which seems to be the case with anything these days that doesn't say "Marvel" or "Transformers" in the title. A lot of movies that are just not easy to market in multiplexes are going that route, and regardless of whether The Zero Theorem is good, it does not sound like something with a lot of mainstream appeal.

Then again, that could apply to almost all of Gilliam's films. His last real hit was 12 Monkeys back in 1995, and the last movie of his to get any half-decent distribution was The Brothers Grimm, which briefly occupied 700 screens 10 years later. Barely anyone saw his last two efforts, Tideland and The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus.

I'll always find time for a new Gilliam, however, and so will a lot of top-shelf actors: The Zero Theorem boasts Christoph Waltz, Matt Damon, Tilda Swinton and Ben Whishaw, among others. A new international trailer is available below, in case you have not had a chance to get a look at what this probably odd and hopefully wonderful new movie is aiming for. 

Tag: The Zero Theorem
Tag: Terry Gilliam
Tag: Matt Damon
Tag: christoph waltz

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Terry Gilliam
Tag: The Zero Theorem
The Zero Theorem
New trailer pops up for Terry Gilliam's latest crazy sci-fi movie
Don Kaye
Jan 27, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Downsizing
Tag: Alexander Payne
Downsizing.jpg
Honey, we shrunk the world in first teaser for Downsizing
Don Kaye
Aug 30, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Zero Theorem
Tag: Terry Gilliam
6edb21e8-7b05-4cea-bce0-e3fb0fe72146_60df75f6_image.jpg
Gilliam on how Zero Theorem connects to Brazil, selfies and everything in-between
Trent Moore
Sep 19, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Terry Gilliam
Tag: The Zero Theorem
zerotheorem_091713_1600.jpg
New trailer for Terry Gilliam's The Zero Theorem is fantastically bizarre
Nathalie Caron
Jul 8, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0