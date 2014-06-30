Here's when we'll finally see that new Terry Gilliam movie

It's been a while since we last heard anything about Terry Gilliam's return to science fiction, but now we've got concrete info on when you can check it out.

The movie, called The Zero Theorem, made the festival rounds late last year and then secured distribution in March. There's been little news since then, but Giant Freakin' Robot now reports that the picture will bow on VOD systems on Aug. 19, followed by a theatrical rollout on Sept. 19.

I expect more people will get to find it on VOD, which seems to be the case with anything these days that doesn't say "Marvel" or "Transformers" in the title. A lot of movies that are just not easy to market in multiplexes are going that route, and regardless of whether The Zero Theorem is good, it does not sound like something with a lot of mainstream appeal.

Then again, that could apply to almost all of Gilliam's films. His last real hit was 12 Monkeys back in 1995, and the last movie of his to get any half-decent distribution was The Brothers Grimm, which briefly occupied 700 screens 10 years later. Barely anyone saw his last two efforts, Tideland and The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus.

I'll always find time for a new Gilliam, however, and so will a lot of top-shelf actors: The Zero Theorem boasts Christoph Waltz, Matt Damon, Tilda Swinton and Ben Whishaw, among others. A new international trailer is available below, in case you have not had a chance to get a look at what this probably odd and hopefully wonderful new movie is aiming for.