Here's where the computer code you see in movies actually comes from

Admit it -- you just thought they made it up.

If there's one thing you can almost always anticipate in science fiction, it's technobabble. Often that takes the form of random snippets of code.

But where does it come from? Well, unsurprisingly there are geeks like us out there dedicated to discovering the answer. And John Graham-Cumming has assembled a tumblr gathering the facts together in one place.

We've gathered a smattering of code for you to enjoy. There are bank codes, light waves and even something straight out of Lego. Yes, really. So have a look, be as confused as we are at the origin of some of those letters and numbers, and, when you're done, head over to Movie Code to find out the rest!

