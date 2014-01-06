Latest Stories

Here's where the computer code you see in movies actually comes from

Contributed by
Dany Roth
Jan 6, 2014

Admit it -- you just thought they made it up. 

If there's one thing you can almost always anticipate in science fiction, it's technobabble. Often that takes the form of random snippets of code.

But where does it come from? Well, unsurprisingly there are geeks like us out there dedicated to discovering the answer. And John Graham-Cumming has assembled a tumblr gathering the facts together in one place.

We've gathered a smattering of code for you to enjoy. There are bank codes, light waves and even something straight out of Lego. Yes, really. So have a look, be as confused as we are at the origin of some of those letters and numbers, and, when you're done, head over to Movie Code to find out the rest!

(via Laughing Squid)

StarGate SG1: Ark of Truth gets its code from a bank in Canada.
In the Doctor Who episode, Dinosaurs on a Spaceship, the Doctor is looking at an SVG file from...
The space station in Elysium is rebooted using the Intel Architecture Software Developer’s Manual...
Battle Royale features nmap source code.
The code from the terrorist's computer in Iron Man is ripped in part (and butchered) from a...
