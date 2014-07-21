Here's why John Barrowman thinks he "might never be on Doctor Who again"

If you were hoping for more Captain Jack Harkness, sounds like you're out of luck.

When Doctor Who celebrated its 50th anniversary, we all held our breath and hoped that John Barrowman would return. At one point, there were supposed negotiations for just that. Sadly, they never came through. In fact, John's sister, Carole, even went so far as to say that the BBC were "mad at him" for even hinting he might be in the 50th.

But that was then, this is now. We were all kind of hoping things had changed. Doctor Who shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, so surely Captain Jack will come back eventually, right? Right?!

Not according to Barrowman, who, after being asked once again if he might return, sadly resigned himself to saying, "When somebody comes in and takes over from the team that were there when you were there they tend to cut a lot of stuff and go in their direction. If you’re not in that plan then there’s nothing you can do about it. That’s a BBC decision, it’s not my decision. I would love to do it, but I might never be on Doctor Who or Torchwood again.”

It's hard not to read that "BBC are mad at him" talk in between the lines here. It's clear John would love to play Captain Jack again, and many fans still hope for at least one more appearance.

Despite all this, Barrowman remains fiercely loyal to the show. He was asked about Peter Capaldi, and gave a glowing recommendation, saying, "I know Peter as an actor because he was on Torchwood: Children of Earth, and I think he will be an awesome Doctor. He’s a wonderful actor, he’s also Scottish, so it holds in the line of David Tennant, myself and other Scots who have been involved in the Whovian world."

And in case you still have doubts about Capaldi, Barrowman is clear.

“And for those critics who sit behind their keyboards and say ‘Capaldi’s not going to be good…’ Shut up! Because you’ll watch the show anyway. You go on the journey the Doctor takes you on no matter who is playing him.”

He's a good egg, that Barrowman. If we can't have him on Who, we're glad we still get to enjoy him on Arrow.

