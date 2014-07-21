Latest Stories

The Walking Dead Norman Reedus, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker
Tag: TV
Norman Reedus promises The Walking Dead Season 9 finale will be '1000% different'
Michelle Yeoh and Alan Van Sprang in Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: TV
In 'Perpetual Infinity,' Star Trek: Discovery digs deep into Borg-ish past and future
michael burnham, dr. burnham, star trek discovery
Tag: Fangrrls
Did we get a new origin story in Star Trek: Discovery’s 'Perpetual Infinity'?
The 100 season 6 trailer
Tag: TV
Extended trailer for The 100 Season 6 shows an even more dangerous, distant future
jackharkness.jpg

Here's why John Barrowman thinks he "might never be on Doctor Who again"

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Jul 21, 2014

If you were hoping for more Captain Jack Harkness, sounds like you're out of luck.

When Doctor Who celebrated its 50th anniversary, we all held our breath and hoped that John Barrowman would return. At one point, there were supposed negotiations for just that. Sadly, they never came through. In fact, John's sister, Carole, even went so far as to say that the BBC were "mad at him" for even hinting he might be in the 50th.

But that was then, this is now. We were all kind of hoping things had changed. Doctor Who shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, so surely Captain Jack will come back eventually, right? Right?!

Not according to Barrowman, who, after being asked once again if he might return, sadly resigned himself to saying, "When somebody comes in and takes over from the team that were there when you were there they tend to cut a lot of stuff and go in their direction. If you’re not in that plan then there’s nothing you can do about it. That’s a BBC decision, it’s not my decision. I would love to do it, but I might never be on Doctor Who or Torchwood again.”

It's hard not to read that "BBC are mad at him" talk in between the lines here. It's clear John would love to play Captain Jack again, and many fans still hope for at least one more appearance.

Despite all this, Barrowman remains fiercely loyal to the show. He was asked about Peter Capaldi, and gave a glowing recommendation, saying, "I know Peter as an actor because he was on Torchwood: Children of Earth, and I think he will be an awesome Doctor. He’s a wonderful actor, he’s also Scottish, so it holds in the line of David Tennant, myself and other Scots who have been involved in the Whovian world."

And in case you still have doubts about Capaldi, Barrowman is clear.

“And for those critics who sit behind their keyboards and say ‘Capaldi’s not going to be good…’ Shut up! Because you’ll watch the show anyway. You go on the journey the Doctor takes you on no matter who is playing him.”

He's a good egg, that Barrowman. If we can't have him on Who, we're glad we still get to enjoy him on Arrow.

(via Doctor Who TV)

Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Captain Jack Harkness
Tag: John Barrowman
Tag: Peter Capaldi

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Jenna Coleman
Jenna Coleman.jpg
Companion(s) Guide: How to cast the next Doctor Who assistant post-Jenna Coleman
Aaron Sagers
Sep 16, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 29
Tag: John Barrowman
Tag: Torchwood
Captain-Jack-Harkness-torchwood-Barrowman.jpg
Why John Barrowman says it'd be 'very silly' not to bring back Capt. Jack on Doctor Who
Nathalie Caron
Jun 4, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 26
Tag: John Barrowman
Tag: Doctor Who
JohnBarrowmanAlexKingston1.jpg
Why Barrowman thinks any Jack/River Who spinoff should be like Trek
Nathalie Caron
Jul 30, 2013
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: John Barrowman
Tag: Doctor Who
JohnBarrowmanJackHarkness3.jpg
John Barrowman hints Capt. Jack will be back for Who's 50th
Nathalie Caron
Mar 1, 2013
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0