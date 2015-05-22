Here's why Russell T. Davies wants Steven Moffat to bring back River Song

While a lot of us may all be sitting here, wistfully hoping Steven Moffat is not entirely done with River Song — actress Alex Kingston recently said her story wasn’t over yet — the Doctor Who showrunner has admitted he had some reservations about the Doctor’s wife spending more time with our beloved Time Lord. Nonetheless, the Moff doesn’t rule out her return to the BBC series. At least, if it's done right:

"It entirely depends on whether we've got a good story. It's certainly not ruled out. I have a sort of worry about keeping anybody around in the Doctor's life for too long. Because he's the Man who Leaves. He's the man who outlives everybody: that's his story. In the end it's the boy in his box, and he's alone. In the end if we had a great story, we'd do it."

Could the man for the job be former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies? He really seems to be keen on seeing River with Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth incarnation of the Doctor, although he's currently busy with Channel 4’s drama series Cucumber, a show that is "really, really about sex" (Davies’ words, not mine). Here’s what Steven Moffat recently revealed about an interesting chat he had with Davies, who said a pairing between Alex Kingston and Peter Capaldi would be a "sex storm":

"I mentioned in passing to Russell that we were probably done with River. He said, 'You can't be done with River! No, no, no. Capaldi and Kingston, it's a sex storm!' So if you see an episode called Sex Storm by Russell T Davies in his post-Cucumber years... [there will be] lots of editing from me saying 'We really can't do that, you've forgotten which show this is….'"

The last time we saw River Song, was in "The Name of the Doctor," in which Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor seemingly said goodbye forever (well, for Eleven, it probably was forever ...) to his wife’s digitally preserved consciousness. But hey, Doctor Who is all about time travel, is it not? What do you guys think about Russell T. Davies' argument to Steven Moffat for bringing back the woman formerly known as Melody Pond?

(via Radio Times)