Here's the Wonder Woman story we would have gotten if not for the new DC 52

Before DC went back to #1 with its New 52 relaunch, Princess Diana was headed in a very different direction.

Wonder Woman is one of the most important characters in all of comicdom. But she's probably suffered from some of the worst mishandlings of all time. So many good writers have gotten her egregiously wrong over the years, with only a few getting her right. For my money George Perez and Greg Rucka represent the gold standard for how to write Wondie. Naturally, your mileage may vary.

There can be little doubt, though, that shortly before DC relaunched with its New 52 plan, Wonder Woman was in trouble. J. Michael Straczinski's Odyssey storyline, which had altered Diana's timeline and given her *gasp* pants, had been a massive miss with fans. Our star-spangled Themysciran was in desperate need of new blood.

What we got was a story from Brian Azarello and artist Cliff Chiang that reinvented the warrior princess from a clay figure brought to life to a demigod daughter of Zeus. All cards on the table, that reveal made me drop the book. But, again, mileage varies. Maybe you love that story.

But however you or I may feel, that particular tale was not the original intention, according to Chiang. Apparently he had no idea that Wondie would be a part of the new 52 reboot when he was originally planning out where he wanted her to go. According to Chiang:

"Originally we wanted to embrace all of Wonder Woman’s publishing history, so she was a lot older than she looked. We were going to have her around in the 40’s as a crazy European folk tale fighting Nazi’s. Steve Trevor would now be an old man, and she would be there for him in the hospital as he died. But with the New 52 reboot all the WWII stuff went away which I missed. It would have been great to do a 1940s or 1960s Wonder Woman."

Personally, I feel like most DC characters benefit from a good period piece, so it's not surprising that I would have been first in line to scoop up a Wondie book with this particular conceit.

Alas, it was not meant to be. But sound off: Do you like what we wound up with, or would you have been happier if this initial idea had got the go-ahead instead?

