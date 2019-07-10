He's 20! Get ready for SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout

Plunge into Bikini Bottom, because it's the 20th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants and the characters are throwing a huge birthday bash with their human alter egos!

SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett dove deep into Nickelodeon studios and, after flipping through some SpongeBob art any diehard fan would work 95 hours flipping Krabby Patties for, sat down with the (human) cast of the show to talk two decades of undersea shenanigans.

Meaning, things are about to get wild.

For SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout, everyone in Bikini Bottom is going to out-party even their Super Bowl halftime smash when the humans who voice the characters will get to go on camera and voice the very same characters in an episode that merges live action with animation. While huge crab eyes and porous square bodes are just not part of the human anatomy, you'll be surprised at how much the actors embody the characters, right down to SpongeBob's extreme facial expressions.

Video of SpongeBob&#039;s Big Birthday Blowout | SYFY WIRE

Tom Kenny (SquarePants himself), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) were all in on the celebration. They have, after all, voiced 255 episodes in those 20 years under the sea.

When asked what the characters wanted for their birthdays, the humans behind them were right on about what SpongeBob dreams of or Mr. Krabs lusts over. If you guessed cold, hard cash for that second one, you're right. Some are hungry for more than cake. Squidward would take all the canned bread (best thing since sliced!) he can possibly eat, and Sandy just wants her pecan pie.

After this long, is there anything the denizens of Bikini Bottom still need to conquer?

"Thank goodness we’ve been conquering our cancellation for 20 years," Kenny said. "That's always an actor's first priority!"

By now, you're probably ready to swim to the bottom of the ocean just to see the actors play their characters in a real-life Krusty Krab. Keep watching!

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.