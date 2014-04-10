Hiccup and Toothless won't back down in new How to Train Your Dragon 2 trailer

What do Jon Snow, Galadriel and Leonidas all have in common? They each appear in DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon 2 -- or, at least, their voices do. The studio has released a new trailer for the sequel that reveals an unexpected family reunion. It's been five years since Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) repaired the relationship between humans and dragons, but it looks like their happy ending is short-lived.

In How to Train Your Dragon 2, we'll see the rise of Drago Bludvist (Djimon Hounsou). He's a famous dragon hunter with plans to capture and train an army of fiery creatures. With the aid of his top trapper, Eret (Harington), Drago tries to take over the world. Unfortunately for him, Hiccup and his clan don't give in that easily. They'll join forces with a dragon lover and vigilante named Valka (Blanchett), who happens to be Hiccup's long-lost mother!



Watch the new trailer below:

How to Train Your Dragon opens in theaters June 13.Â



(via Hypable)