High school dance team slays with epic 7-minute Avengers tribute

Avengers Assembly! Yep, it's that time of year again: high school homecoming pep rally time. As high-schools across America partake in the time-honored tradition of homecoming, the students at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona decided to take the pep rally to the next level. No, they took it to the stratosphere with a dance routine featuring our favorite team of superheroes, Marvel's Avengers.

On Friday, Sept. 6, students of the Performing Arts Crew Dance Team (PAC) nailed a choreographed routine, as their fellow students looked on in awe. The seven-minute-long number features pivotal moments from past Avengers films. We see everything from the moment Thanos first gets an Infinity Stone (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1.), to the final battle sequence from Endgame — all set to popular songs like The Beastie Boys' "Intergalactic" and Madonna and Just Timberlake's "4 Minutes." Of course, an Avengers tribute dance would be nothing without the "Avengers Theme" by Alan Silvestri making an appearance at least once.

We seriously cannot get over how amazing this is, here take a look for yourself:

Video of &quot;Marvel&quot; Homecoming Assembly Dance

Honestly, we'd consider going back to high school if we could be a part of moments like this! Members of the dance team, who spoke with Yahoo Entertainment, say they are overwhelmed by the response to the video, which has now been viewed more than 1.5 million times on YouTube. The choreography comes thanks to the team's head coach, Kristi Lopez, as well as Carlos Quihuiz, a dance instructor at a local studio in Arizona.

This isn't the group's first brush with viral fame, not by a long shot. The four-time state champion dance team performed a Pixar movie tribute which rocketed them to national attention back in 2016. They also appeared on the variety TV show America's Got Talent in 2018, where they made it all the way to the semi-finals before being eliminated.

Here's a look back at the team's 2016 Pixar movie tribute:

Video of &quot;Pixar&quot; Homecoming Assembly

The group recently posted a photo to their Instagram page showing their Avengers costumes up close. We're also happy to see them rocking those famous power-poses, even if they did try to make us cry with the end of their dance routine with... you know... THAT line.

Even though Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters since Apr. 26, it's clear Avengers fever is showing no signs of slowing down, and we couldn't be happier about it. Thanks, PAC Dance Team, we love you 3000.

(via Yahoo Entertainment)