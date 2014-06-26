Hilarious new Guardians of the Galaxy TV spot is filled with lots of thrilling (and revealing) new footage

There’s a brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy extended TV spot that’s been released featuring some truly exciting new footage and plenty of zingers.

Directed by James Gunn, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to open in just a little over a month, so Disney is ramping up its promotion for Marvel’s upcoming space epic.

The one-minute TV spot is full of revealing, brand-new footage that’s incredibly action-packed and funny as heck.

Our favorite bit? This small snippet between Rocket Racoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt):

“Why do you wanna save the galaxy?” – Rocket Racoon.

“Because I’m one of the idiots who lives in it!” – Star-Lord

Those are some pretty wise words.

Also, have a look at these cool pieces of promo art from an upcoming calendar movie tie-in.

Guardians of the Galaxy will hit theaters on Aug. 1.

(via Comic Book Movie)