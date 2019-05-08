WIRE Buzz: Hilary Swank going Away for Netflix; Chris Evans' Infinite sets finite date; more

A two-time Oscar winner for Best Actress boards a new space-based Netflix show, Chris Evans' next big movie gets a release date, and more in our latest WIRE Buzz...

First up, Hilary Swank, Netflix, and sci-fi seem to be a combination that works lately. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the double Oscar winner will star in a new space-based series called Away for the streaming service.

The Batman and War for the Planet of the Apes writer/director Matt Reeves is one of the executive producers on the project, which will star Swank as Emma Green, an American astronaut who must leave her family behind to undertake a a dangerous mission in space with an international crew under her command.

There's no word yet on when the series will premiere but this is the second genre-related project that Swank and Netflix have teamed up on. Swank also stars in the upcoming movie I Am Mother, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will arrive on Netflix on June 7.

In I Am Mother, Swank plays a mysterious stranger who upsets the dynamic between a teenage girl and the robot who has raised her in an isolated bunker following the fall of humankind. A Russian trailer for the picture has popped up online but Netflix has yet to release one domestically.

Paramount Pictures has set Aug. 7, 2020 as the release date for Infinite, which when we last checked in was shaping up to be one of Chris Evans' first big starring roles following his last appearance as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame.

Deadline reports that Evans is still "in talks" to star in Infinite as Evan Michaels, a man whose memories of two past lives leads him to discover the existence of an ancient secret society called the Cognomina. He learns that the organization is made up of people who can remember all of their past identities and, as a result, have acted to change the course of history throughout the centuries.

Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer) is directing the film, which is adapted from a novel by D. Eric Maikranz titled The Reincarnationist Papers. Transformers/Bumblebee producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is behind the project as well.

Maya Hawke, who is set to star in the upcoming third season of Stranger Things (and is also the offspring of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) leads the cast of a new movie called Ladyworld that will see the light of day this summer, according to Deadline.

A sort of dystopian, all-female take on Lord of the Flies, the story follows a group of girls who are trapped in a house during a slumber party as an apocalyptic event rages outside. All too soon the ensemble fall prey to stress, fear, and eventually savagery.

The picture is directed by Amanda Kramer (in her feature debut), who also co-wrote it with Benjamin Shearn. Joining Hawke in the cast are Annalise Basso (Ouija: Origin of Evil), Ryan Simpkins (Brigsby Bear), Ariela Barer (Marvel’s Runaways), Odessa Adlon, Tatsumi Romano, Zoe Casabere, and Atheena Frizzell.

After premiering at Fantastic Fest last year, the film will be released theatrically by Cleopatra Entertainment on Aug. 2, followed by a VOD and DVD release on Aug. 27.