Hip-Hop Horrors: The 13 worst rap songs from genre movies

The producers of sci-fi, fantasy and horror films are always looking for ways to bring in -- ahem -- "urban" audiences. Instead of the obvious answer (keeping the one not-white dude alive for more than the first five minutes), they thought of a much more convoluted method. The technique that moviemakers latched onto in the 1980s was cramming hip-hop into their films. Thus spawned two decades of horrible, off-rhythm rap songs that are about as musical as a train crashing into a cow. Thankfully, we can now look back at these extremely awkward musical movie moments and laugh the laugh of the horribly musically scarred. With that in mind, we present to you the 13 worst sci fi/fantasy/horror movie raps ever recorded. Yeah, boi.