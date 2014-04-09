Latest Stories

ninjarap.jpg

Hip-Hop Horrors: The 13 worst rap songs from genre movies

Evan Hoovler
Apr 9, 2014

The producers of sci-fi, fantasy and horror films are always looking for ways to bring in -- ahem -- "urban" audiences. Instead of the obvious answer (keeping the one not-white dude alive for more than the first five minutes), they thought of a much more convoluted method. The technique that moviemakers latched onto in the 1980s was cramming hip-hop into their films. Thus spawned two decades of horrible, off-rhythm rap songs that are about as musical as a train crashing into a cow. Thankfully, we can now look back at these extremely awkward musical movie moments and laugh the laugh of the horribly musically scarred. With that in mind, we present to you the 13 worst sci fi/fantasy/horror movie raps ever recorded. Yeah, boi.

Addams Groove MC Hammer.jpg
"Addams Groove" by MC HammerMC Hammer's last U.S. top ten hit, this track won the golden raspberry...
Are You Ready for Freddy.jpg
"Are You Ready For Freddy?" by the Fat Boys"Trying to find a girl to fit his fancyNot once, not...
Dr Evil Jail Rap.jpg
"Dr. Evil Jail Rap" by Mike MyersThis summarizes the giant mess that was the third installment of...
Ice T Tank Girl.jpg
"Big Gun" by Ice-T (from Tank Girl)"She got no time to trip or argue, you're throughI bet she gets...
Lambda Lambda Lambda Rap.jpg
"Lambda Lambda Lambda Rap" by the Tri-LambsThis performance, which borrows heavily from the style...
Leprechaun in da Hood Rap.jpg
"Lep in the Hood" by Warwick Davis (we think)Sadly, the metaphorical pot of gold at the end of this...
LL Cool J Deepest Bluest.jpg
"Deepest Bluest" by LL Cool J"Uh, my hat is like a shark's fin." is how this awful jam starts out....
Monstars.jpg
"Hit 'Em High (the Monstars' Anthem) by the MonstarsFeaturing B-Real, LL Cool J, Coolio, Method Man...
Robin Williams Battle Rap Ferngully.jpg
"Batty Rap" by Robin Williams"Rap like an animal...but I'm a mammal"There's a concept called the "...
Run DMC Ghostbusters 2.jpg
"Ghostbusters" by Run DMCAnd, for the latest entry in our "Legends of Hip-Hop Debasing Themselves"...
willsmithwildwest.jpg
"Wild Wild West" by Will SmithHey, remember when Will Smith was in a hit sci-fi movie and created a...
Top That.jpg
"Top That" by the Michael Terry RappersThis is perhaps the most cringe-worthy scene in the entire...
Vanilla Ice Ninja Rap.jpg
"Ninja Rap" by Vanilla IceThe rap single from the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, Partners...
