With his own series stalled, Booster Gold could show up on The Flash

The folks behind Arrow and The Flash have been trying to get a proper Booster Gold TV series off the ground for years — but in the meantime, he could be coming to The CW.

Greg Berlanti, who produces Arrow, The Flash and CBS’s upcoming Supergirl series, has had a Booster Gold pilot script sitting on the shelf for a few years after Syfy reportedly passed on the project. Buzz indicates the script is good, but with no network to pick it up, it's been revealed that they may rework the character to fit into the Arrow-verse.

The writers are using The Flash as a launching pad for superpowered characters in the wake of the STAR Labs accident that gave Barry Allen his powers, and that opens up a whole corner of the DC universe that has largely been unexplored on the more grounded Arrow. In a roundtable on a variety of topics, DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns dropped the bombshell that “chances are good” Booster could be worked into the series down the line:

“We’re introducing characters that have been affected [by the particle accelerator accident] and them having their own lives that we’re getting to dramatize and bring to the show. Those things play out over multiple episodes so they’re not so case-of-the-week-y...There’s no rights issues and quite honestly Andrew [Kreisberg] and Greg have a great Booster Gold script. And Booster Gold’s a beloved character, so I would say chances are good [he will appear]."

We’re psyched we might actually get to see Booster Gold in live action — aside from his brief cameo in the 10th season of Smallville, of course — and Flash seems like a perfect fit tonally to make it work. Berlanti has shown he has no qualms about playing in the DC sandbox, and you have to think he’s champing at the bit to get Booster on the small screen.

The character has a great story arc from the comics, and done correctly, it could be a fascinating tale to explore. Plus, it seems The Flash has no qualms with dabbling in time travel, so he could definitely fit. Plus, if the character is a hit, it's not crazy to think Flash could spawn its own spinoff or two down the line.

What do you think? Do you want to see Booster Gold on The Flash?

(Via We Got This Covered)