GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
WonderCon 2019: WB drops trailers and spills secrets on Godzilla 2, Shazam!
Detective Comics 1000
WIRE Buzz: Batman will be first in comic book hall of fame; Arrow losing veteran; and more
The Twilight Zone reboot
Wondercon: What fans can expect out of the new Twilight Zone
Annabelle Comes Home
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga 'Come Home' in first trailer for third Annabelle movie
History buffs: Catch up on 40+ years of San Diego Comic-Con in just 4 minutes

Trent Moore
Jul 22, 2014

Though it's the de-facto movie and television event of the year these days, San Diego Comic-Con came from humble beginnings dating all the way back to the early 1970s with a few die-hard comic fans.

Before it was daylong waits for whatever new goodie Marvel is debuting in Hall H, the con had its humble start when comic-strip letterer/artist Shel Dorf, comic store owner Richard Alf and publisher Ken Krueger decided to start the San Diego Golden State Comic-Con. Their inaugural guests, who were extremely impressive at the time? Author Ray Bradbury and comic legend Jack Kirby (Captain America).

The four-plus-minute retrospective below tracks the event’s entire evolution, from those early days dominated by comic fans, to the introduction of cosplay, to the slow transition into a full-on movie promo event when Star Wars brought some early development shots to show off to the crowd.

Take a walk down memory lane below and get ready for geek nirvana later this week:

IDW Lodger cover
SDCC 2018: IDW just revealed superheroes, serial killers and spooky Star Wars
Elizabeth Rayne
Jul 21, 2018
cover image aug pull list.jpg
Some big titles make it to the Fangrrls comics pull list for August
Swapna Krishna
Aug 1, 2017
pop minded.png
Catch up on what PopMinded by Hallmark had on display at SDCC
Shana O'Neil
Aug 1, 2017
Preview Night (52 of 62).jpg
We hit the floor of SDCC's Preview Night, and here's a bunch of cool stuff we found
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 20, 2017
