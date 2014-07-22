History buffs: Catch up on 40+ years of San Diego Comic-Con in just 4 minutes

Though it's the de-facto movie and television event of the year these days, San Diego Comic-Con came from humble beginnings dating all the way back to the early 1970s with a few die-hard comic fans.

Before it was daylong waits for whatever new goodie Marvel is debuting in Hall H, the con had its humble start when comic-strip letterer/artist Shel Dorf, comic store owner Richard Alf and publisher Ken Krueger decided to start the San Diego Golden State Comic-Con. Their inaugural guests, who were extremely impressive at the time? Author Ray Bradbury and comic legend Jack Kirby (Captain America).

The four-plus-minute retrospective below tracks the event’s entire evolution, from those early days dominated by comic fans, to the introduction of cosplay, to the slow transition into a full-on movie promo event when Star Wars brought some early development shots to show off to the crowd.

Take a walk down memory lane below and get ready for geek nirvana later this week:

(Super Comic Fun Time, Cinema Blend)