Final Hobbs & Shaw trailer shows off just how indestructible Idris Elba is

In a little more than a month, the first Fast & Furious spinoff will arrive in theaters, and today the final trailer for Hobbs & Shaw is here to remind us just how massive that film will be.

Hobbs & Shaw unites the title characters — played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, respectively — into one frequently contentious team, after they spent the last two Furious films taking physical and verbal shots at each other in a way that sparked immediate chemistry.

They'll be taking on Brixton (Idris Elba), a "cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist" wielding biological technology that has the power to change all of humanity. As the previous trailers have already established, Elba's Brixton has pushed his body to the limit so he can basically become "Black Superman," and in this trailer we're getting some new looks at just how super Brixton can be.

In the midst of the action, Brixton declares that Hobbs and Shaw are fighting "$2 billion worth of us," and he's definitely not shy about his resources, which include manpower, his own personal enhancements, and some new vehicle tech that's upping the ante within the Furious franchise. Within the opening seconds of this trailer he reveals a motorcycle that can shift on various axes according to the space he needs it to fit into. It's like the Batpod's sideways driving in The Dark Knight, but even more compact and flexible. Check it out.

As if his tech weren't enough, Brixton's also showing off how his new "Black Superman" physique renders him nearly indestructible. He shakes off crashes and falls in this trailer that would have crippled or even killed previous threats in this franchise, and the final chase sequence teased in this footage only seems to raise the stakes on exactly what he can and can't do.

Throwing a superhuman into the mix of the already heightened action of the franchise (we've already seen Hobbs do some pretty superhuman stuff) is the kind of thing that could change the rules of the Furious world in a way that echoes through future films. We'll just have to see how far Hobbs & Shaw is willing to take things.

Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters Aug. 2.