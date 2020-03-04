A Hocus Pocus sequel really is happening at Disney+, and it even has a director

Rumors that Disney was looking to make a follow-up to the 1993 cult hit Hocus Pocus have been brewing for years. Would it be a made-for-TV remake, or would it be a sequel in book form? Would it feature the original cast, or would it be all newcomers?

For a while it seemed that, despite that book, that sequel was just as cursed as the three witch sisters from the original film. But just as those meddlesome kids wound up resurrecting the evil coven, it appears that Disney has cast the right spell and said the proper incantation to finally bring the project to life for real this time.

Citing unnamed sources, Variety is reporting that the Mouse House is in fact working on a live-action feature film sequel to Hocus Pocus. And Disney has even landed a script and a director, in case you were skeptical. Adam Shankman (Hairspray, What Men Want) is on board to direct Hocus Pocus 2 for Disney+. Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics) has written the script and Lynn Harris is producing.

Although the cast members of the original film are not yet attached to the sequel, Disney hopes they’ll be involved. Considering that original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler have gone on the record saying they would very much like to reprise their roles, this doesn’t sound like an insurmountable goal. (Midler has also publicly expressed her displeasure at the idea of a remake.)

Hocus Pocus centered on a group of kids in Salem, Massachusetts, who accidentally resurrect a coven of evil witches played by Midler, Parker, and Najimy. With the help of a magical cat, the kids must stop the witch sisters from becoming immortal.

Though the film wasn’t a hit when it was released in theaters, it has since gained cult classic status and is a stalwart of the Halloween season.

No word as to whether Hocus Pocus 2 (or whatever its official title ends up being) will follow the plot of the book or if it will be an all-new story.