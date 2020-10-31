Remembering Sean Connery: Hollywood pays tribute to the screen icon

Hollywood came out to pay their respects for Sean Connery, who passed away at 90. Celebrities, colleagues, and friends took to social media to honor the legacy and memory of the acting icon who originated the role of James Bond for the silver screen.

The scottish actor was also known for his role as Henry Jones Sr. in 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Chicago cop Jim Malone in 1987's The Untouchables, which earned him an Academy Award. Out of the spotlight for many years, his last big screen role was that of Alan Quartermain in 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Throughout his illustrious career, Connery made a unique impression during each decade. James Bond gave us the suave super-spy of the 1960s. He proved he could handle 1970s camp with movies like Zardoz.

The 1980s brought about mentor-like characters in Highlander, The Untouchables, and Last Crusade. With The Rock, he got on board with the 1990s over-the-top action movie. Even his final role as Alan Quartermain in The League of Extraordinary Gentleman, a comic book adaptation, showed that even in his later years he was in touch with the zeitgeist.

With a storied and illustrious career, Sean Connery will always be remembered as one of cinema's greats.