star-wars-posters-may-the-4th-slice.jpg

Honor Star Wars Day in style with 8 awesome "May The Fourth" posters

Contributed by
Jeff Spry
May 2, 2014
This Sunday, May 4th, is officially Star Wars Day, when lovers of the Lucas-spawned empire revel in their nerdiness in all its galactic glory.  To help celebrate the occasion and salute the dawn of the new trilogy, Dark Ink Art and Acme Archives are showcasing a series of signed, limited-edition "May The Fourth Be With You" posters and silk-screen prints by such acclaimed artists as Timothy Anderson, Steve Thomas, Amy Mebberson and Ian Glaubinger.  There's something for loyal Star Wars aficionados from every corner of the universe, including whimsical droid displays, Imperial propaganda art, an old-fashioned cola ad and even two stunning glow-in-the dark panels. 
These "May 4th Star Wars Posters" sell for $50-$60 each, go on sale May 4 at 1 p.m. PST and can be purchased here.  See any you gotta have?
Make the jump to lightspeed on Sunday and snag one before they vanish like podracers in the dust.
 
Ian-Glaubinger-Endor.jpg
“Endor: Worth Fighting For!” by Ian Glaubinger
Star-Wars-Poster-Steve-Thomas-Rebel-Cola-600x300.jpg
 "REBEL COLA" by Steve Thomas“Rebel Cola” by Steve Thomas 12″ x 24″ signed silk screen print 250...
Star-Wars-Poster-Timothy-Anderson-Shes-Fast-Enough-for-you-old-man-600x300.jpg
"She's Fast Enough For You, Old Man" by Tim Anderson (Dual Mode Glow-In-The Dark Print)
Star-Wars-Poster-Timothy-Anderson-Shes-Fast-Enough-for-you-old-man-GID.jpg
"She's Fast Enough For You, Old Man" by Tim Anderson (Dual Mode Glow-In-The Dark Print)
Dave-Perillo-Droids.jpg
"Droids" by Dave Perillo
Mark-Englert-Im-here-to-rescue-you.jpg
“I’m Here to Rescue You” by Mark Englert  (Dual Mode Glow-In-The-Dark Print)
Mark-Englert-GID-Star-Wars.jpg
“I’m Here to Rescue You” by Mark Englert  (Dual Mode Glow-In-The-Dark Print)
Masey-Destination-Victory.jpg
“Destination Victory”  by Masey
Star-Wars-Poster-Amy-Mebberson-Take-a-number-600x225.jpg
"Take A Number" by Amy Mebberson
Star-Wars-Poster-Steve-Thomas-Dark-Side-Blend-450x600.jpg
"Dark Side Blend" by Steve Thomas
Tag: Star Wars Day

