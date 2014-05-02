Honor Star Wars Day in style with 8 awesome "May The Fourth" posters

This Sunday, May 4th, is officially Star Wars Day, when lovers of the Lucas-spawned empire revel in their nerdiness in all its galactic glory. To help celebrate the occasion and salute the dawn of the new trilogy, Dark Ink Art and Acme Archives are showcasing a series of signed, limited-edition "May The Fourth Be With You" posters and silk-screen prints by such acclaimed artists as Timothy Anderson, Steve Thomas, Amy Mebberson and Ian Glaubinger. There's something for loyal Star Wars aficionados from every corner of the universe, including whimsical droid displays, Imperial propaganda art, an old-fashioned cola ad and even two stunning glow-in-the dark panels.

These "May 4th Star Wars Posters" sell for $50-$60 each, go on sale May 4 at 1 p.m. PST and can be purchased here . See any you gotta have?