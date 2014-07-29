Honor the Dark Knight's Diamond Anniversary with 27 Batman 75th posters

Fan site Blurppy's Poster Posse set its artistic sights on the Caped Crusader's big birthday this year and challenged artists from around the globe to create an iconic Batman poster during July.

Here's a sampling spanning all five phases of the celebratory project that inspired legions of super fans to conjure their favorite Dark Knight incarnations, drawing on infinite versions of the dashing crimebuster ever since he swooped into the world in 1939 inside the hallowed pages of Detective Comics #27. From Saturday afternoon serials, comic books, movies, videogames, television and animation, sift through this triumphant treasure of inspiring Bat-art and join the party of the year.

(Via Blurppy)