Honor the Dark Knight's Diamond Anniversary with 27 Batman 75th posters

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jul 29, 2014

Fan site Blurppy's Poster Posse set its artistic sights on the Caped Crusader's big birthday this year and challenged artists from around the globe to create an iconic Batman poster during July.  

Here's a sampling spanning all five phases of the celebratory project that inspired legions of super fans to conjure their favorite Dark Knight incarnations, drawing on infinite versions of the dashing crimebuster ever since he swooped into the world in 1939 inside the hallowed pages of Detective Comics #27.  From Saturday afternoon serials, comic books, movies, videogames, television and animation, sift through this triumphant treasure of inspiring Bat-art and join the party of the year.

(Via Blurppy)

batman75-i_bleed_for_gotham-c2a9c2a0orlando_arocena_2014pp.png
ORLANDO AROCENA
batman75_final.jpg
ERIN GALLAGHER
screen-shot-2014-07-11-at-4-30-11-pm.png
JED THOMAS
screen-shot-2014-07-11-at-4-27-46-pm.png
JED THOMAS
batman-v2-bw.jpg
JOE VETOE
jhm-batman-75-yrs.jpg
JUAN HUGO MARTINEZ
batman-old-pp.png
MARIE BERGERON
batman_decay_orland_arocena_2014pp.png
ORLANDO AROCENA
p_ainsworth_batman_final_sml.jpg
PAUL AINSWORTH
pp-batman-75-doaly2-2.jpg
DOALY
skinnerbats75thblurppy1.jpg
CHRIS SKINNER
screen-shot-2014-07-11-at-08-51-09.png
ANDREW SWAINSON
pg_batmanbeyondx_100wide.jpg
PETER GUTTIEREZ
batman31200.jpg
ANDY FAIRHURST
pp-batman-keaton-final.jpg
JOE VETOE
needle-rogues-gallery2.png
MATT NEEDLE
batman-pyromallis-lores-web.jpg
ALEXANDRO PYROMALLIS
jokerpp_samuelho.jpg
SAMUEL HO
this-is-bat-country-simon-caruso.jpg
SIMON CARUSO
batman1939lwithlogos.jpg
ANDY FAIRHURST
pp-bat-sketches-doaly.jpg
DOALY
andy_hau_batophobia.jpg
ANDY HAU
batman_75_web.jpg
BERKAY DAGLAR
jhughes_batman75posterfinal_med.jpg
JOHN HUGHES
batman-75-laurie-greasley-medium-size.jpg
LAURIE GREASLEY
batman-adam_rabalais-final_web.png
ADAM RABALAIS
batman89_posterposse_web-75.jpeg
PAUL SHIPPER
Tag: Batman 75th Anniversary

