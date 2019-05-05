Honoring the other May the Fourth with Sherlock stories

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

**Spoiler Warning: There are spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below.**

May the 4th is, these days, synonymous with the celebration of Star Wars. However, it’s also the date of a momentous event in nerd history — the death of Sherlock Holmes. What with Pokemon: Detective Pikachu coming out and Avengers: Endgame finally giving us Robert Downey Jr. to film the third Sherlock Holmes movie, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to honor the tragedy of the Reichenbach Falls with some Sherlockian fic.

"It is with a heavy heart that I take up my pen to write these the last words in which I shall ever record the singular gifts by which my friend Mr. Sherlock Holmes was distinguished." - The Final Problem

“All the Best and Brightest Creatures” by wordstrings

Sherlock sent Jim Moriarty to prison for killing Carl Powers at age ten. This is the story of the consequences.

“Lending a Hand” by mistyzeo

Chemical experiments go awry at Baker Street, leaving Holmes incapacitated and Watson charged with being his hands. Against Watson's advice Holmes takes on a case of burglary and murder, all the while totally dependent on his companion. This new level of intimacy brings with it a slew of suppressed feelings which become increasingly hard to ignore

“A Measure of Honesty” by gyzym

Or, Four Times Holmes Almost Lied to Watson and One Time He Told The Truth.

MOVIES

“Wookiee Warfare: A Chewbacca Story” by rusteenh

Last week sadly saw the passing of Peter Mayhew, the actor who originally portrayed Chewbacca in Star Wars. Fewer actors had the warmth and care for fans than Mayhew did, and he'll always be Chewie in our hearts. This fic looks at the life this wonderful character had before meeting Han Solo.

“Heritor” by Domenika Marzione (domarzione)

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, the Captain America torch (er… shield) was passed to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon. It was a touching moment that not even actor Anthony Mackie knew about at first. This fic looks at Sam’s feelings after being given the shield and is just as touching, if not more so than what was shown in the film.

TV

“in love and war and politics” by centuriesofexistence

This week brought us the Season 6 premiere of CW’s The 100, which threw the group into a whole new world… literally. And that makes this fic recommendation quite apt, as it’s an alternate world. Clarke Griffin is running a heated senate race and Lexa Ward is about the save… or ruin, the campaign. Also it’s been 38 months without Lexa, this is unacceptable.

“When My Fist Clenches, Crack It Open” by versaphile

The Shadow King is victorious, but the battle for David Haller’s soul has only begun. Season 2 of Legion saw David embracing his evil side, and we’ll finally get to learn what that means when Season 3 drops later this summer. In the meantime, this great fic examines what we may expect.

COMICS

“How This Kitten Got Her Claws” by TalkDCToMe

The origin story of Catwoman is one that has interested comic readers and Batman fans for decades. There have been many iterations, but DC Ink's Under The Moon focuses on the daring exploits of a teenage Catwoman as she begins to forge her identity, similar to how this fic does! So enjoy all the origin stories!

“Spaces in Between, love among panels” by rulolarata

There’s a new season of Marvel’s Runaways up on Hulu, but the series has received criticism for straying too far from the original comics. If you’re looking for more Runaways content, this fic fills in the lines between scenes, especially between Nico and Karolina, though all the runaways are features.

Crack!Fic of the Week

Crack!fic is a gem of the fanfiction world. Sometimes silly, other times weird, but also with a heavy dose of WTF, crack!fics are beautiful creations of boredom, sugar rushes, or a too-long hiatus. The crack!fic being featured this week is ...

“Execute order 69” by imgoingtohellforthis

What if Palpatine ditched the whole massacre all the Jedis and make Anakin the living embodiment of evil thing and instead opted to open a strip joint? Well, you’d get this fic.