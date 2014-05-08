Hop right on board this tense set of 10 new Snowpiercer images

The South Korean sci-fi disaster flick Snowpiercer is looking to be one of the more fascinating offerings from the cinema gods this summer. And with rumors that the U.S. may actually get the full director's cut, waiting at the station for this insane frozen freight train to arrive warms our heart. Here's a fresh batch of new images showing the claustrophobic realites aboard the chilly choo-choo.

Based on the avant-garde French graphic novel LeTransperceneige by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, the film, from director Bong Joon-ho (The Host), couples the intimate drama of a dire dystopian thriller with the visceral thrills of a full-throttle sci-fi action blockbuster. Snowpiercer opens in the U.S. on June 27, 2014, and stars Chris Evans,Tilda Swinton, John Hurt, Jamie Bell, Ewan Bremner, Ed Harris, Alison Pill, Octavia Spencer and Song Kang-ho.

Here's the official synopsis:

Snowpiercer is set in a future where, after a failed experiment to stop global warming, an Ice Age kills off all life on the planet except for the inhabitants of the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the globe and is powered by a sacred perpetual-motion engine. A class system evolves on the train but a revolution brews.

(Via Dread Central)