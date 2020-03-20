Hope and the odds don't mix for Jean-Luc on the latest episode of Star Trek: Picard [Warp Factor #9]

Nothing can keep Jean-Luc down, and nothing is going to stop SYFY WIRE's Warp Factor, either. Some of us may be in hiding from a legion of synths (or in quarantine), but we're still going to break down Episode 9 of Star Trek: Picard, titled "Et in Arcadia Ego, Pt. 1."

The episode gave us the welcome return of Brent Spiner, but not as Data. Spiner plays a son of Noonien Soong that we never knew existed, Dr. Alton Inigo Soong. As he says when he first meets Picard (Patrick Stewart), "I take it my face looks familiar."

It was great to see Spiner again, though we don't necessarily trust him. One of Sogi's synth sisters (also played by Isa Briones) has the entire place bamboozled, and is planning to contact the beings that created the admonition and get to wiping out organic life. Soong is on her side, Jurati (Alison Pill) kind of is too, and so is Sogi.

Our only hope is Picard himself, now being locked away in Synthville. Rios (Santiago Cabrera) and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) are fixing La Sirena, and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and Elnor (Evan Evagora) are fixing up the systems on the downed Cube, so he's not without friends — also, there's still a Starfleet squadron on its way. We hope.

Also on the way? 218 Romulan ships, full of Zhat Vash menace. The odds aren't good, but Jean-Luc doesn't care.

As he says to Rios earlier in the episode, "Hope and odds make poor bedfellows." JL dares to hope, even in the face of doom thanks to synths, Romulans, and possibly space orchids.

We don't just make don't just make messes, we also clean them up. Kind of. For more on everything in this episode, check out the latest episode of Warp Factor right here. Engage.