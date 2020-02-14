Everybody's Freaking Out About: Hopper lives! Rick Moranis is back! The Batsuit is here!

Welcome to Everybody's Freaking Out About... Since everything these days is either a spin-off or a reboot, we thought we'd do the same with our What's Everybody Mad About This Week?! series. We're here to give you a look at all the things fans were freaking out about over the past week. Strap in!

We're digging into the things that really stuck in fandom's collective craw — the things that had fans all-caps-key-smashing in anger, joy, excitement, or some combination of those things. There were probably tears. No, scratch that, there were definitely tears.

Honorable mention this week goes to Dev Patel in The Green Knight and the confirmation that Eternals will feature the MCU’s first onscreen queer kiss (about time, folks).

But there’s more to get to, nerds. So, this week, we’re gonna chat about a slew of topics: Parasite, Rick Moranis, The Batman, and… Hopper's return to Stranger Things!