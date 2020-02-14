Everybody's Freaking Out About: Hopper lives! Rick Moranis is back! The Batsuit is here!

Welcome to Everybody's Freaking Out About... Since everything these days is either a spin-off or a reboot, we thought we'd do the same with our What's Everybody Mad About This Week?! series. We're here to give you a look at all the things fans were freaking out about over the past week. Strap in!
We're digging into the things that really stuck in fandom's collective craw — the things that had fans all-caps-key-smashing in anger, joy, excitement, or some combination of those things. There were probably tears. No, scratch that, there were definitely tears.
Honorable mention this week goes to Dev Patel in The Green Knight and the confirmation that Eternals will feature the MCU’s first onscreen queer kiss (about time, folks).
But there’s more to get to, nerds. So, this week, we’re gonna chat about a slew of topics: Parasite, Rick Moranis, The Batman, and… Hopper's return to Stranger Things!
Parasite wins Best Picture!
For once, people were happy at the end of the Oscars telecast! Twitter followed along as Bong Joon Ho's Parasite took home trophy after trophy at the 92nd Academy Awards, then hung in suspense as Jane Fonda presented Best Picture. I wish I weren't surprised by this one, but, y'know, history had me worried.
I wanted Parasite to win, too. So, just like the audience attending the Oscars, I screamed.
And then the internet at large screamed. Rightfully so. Parasite is the first non-English film to win Best Picture and took home the most awards of the night. So, yeah, people were very excited.
Rick Moranis is coming out of retirement…
… to reprise his role of Szalinski in the upcoming Disney film Shrunk, a reboot of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids series.
News of the reboot first popped up in May 2019 when actor Josh Gad was attached as the central star (we now know Gad will play Szalinski's grown son who’s gotten into the family business of shrinking children). But Szalinski's return makes this a whole other ballgame. Moranis is beloved by countless fans as a prominent '80s and '90s comedy actor, starring in classic genre fare such as Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors, and, of course, the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids films.
Since this movie is a continuation, we're not sure whether Szalinski has reformed or whether he is still haunted by the mistakes of his past…. (Just kidding, he definitely never learned his lesson.)
Folks were overjoyed at the news. Moranis retired years ago to focus on his family and life outside Hollywood — but now he's back. And people had a lot to say about it. Some even called for more reboots of Moranis' work, including, yes, Spaceballs 2 (The Search for More Money).
The Batman first look…
Woo boy. Of all the things I was not expecting this week — the Academy to get its crap together, Moranis' return, the MCU introducing two queer men of color as a happily married couple with a kid — the The Batman announcement is what really got me.
On Thursday evening, The Batman director Matt Reeves shared a camera test of star Robert Pattinson wearing the newest Batsuit. And holy Batsuit, Batman, is it something special.
Set to Michael Giacchino's score for the upcoming film, we get a slow pan of the suit and a brief glimpse of Pattinson's jaw. Because we all know a heroic jawline is an important aspect of any Dark Knight.
There was plenty of speculation (and excitement) to go around online as soon as the footage dropped. Some fans think the mechanical-looking insignia on his chest could be made out of the gun used to kill his parents when he was a kid and point out an Arkham influence.
We've got a ways to go until the film premieres in theaters (on June 25, 2021). So until then, we'll just keep freaking out.
Hopper lives!
As if this week wasn't already giving us enough to deal with between all the stuff you just read about, Netflix dropped a Stranger Things 4 teaser on Friday morning that answered the one question on every viewers mind since finishing Season 3: Is Hopper dead?
No. No he is not. He is alive!! Or, at least, someone played by David Harbour and working in what seems to be a Russian labor camp is alive. He has a shaved head and looks exhausted, but he’s definitely alive! And probably looking to escape the USSR so he can return home to Hawkins and see his adopted daughter, Eleven.
There's still no word on when Stranger Things 4 will premiere on Netflix, but that didn’t stop folks from flipping their lids. Everyone freaked.
No telling how he’ll get out of this one. But it's sure to be an enormous adventure.