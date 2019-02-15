Latest Stories

ddn011609goBloody3D1.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/15/19: Happy annual candy sale day
Anthem Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Suit up for our early look at Dark Horse's prequel comic for Bioware's sci-fi shooter, Anthem
Hobbit LOTR box cover via Warner Bros site 2019
Tag: Science
A bot wrote a believable Lord of the Rings scene, and now developers are scared of its power
HandmaidsTale
Tag: TV
Gilead becomes even more frighteningly real as The Handmaid's Tale films in Washington, DC
Are You Afraid of the Dark

Horror anthology Are You Afraid of the Dark? returning as miniseries at Nickelodeon

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 15, 2019

To celebrate the upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie from Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon is bringing back the classic horror anthology back to TV as a miniseries this fall. The miniseries will air on Nick in October, just in time for Halloween.

Running for a total of seven seasons between 1990 and 2000, the show told terrifying tales of the supernatural via the Midnight Society, a group of kids who would gather in the dead of night around a roaring campfire to swap narratives. At the end of each episode, a member of the Society would put out the fire, the resulting smoke eerily closing out the story.

Reviving the show, however briefly, is a really smart move on Nickelodeon's part as it gives fans (new and old) a chance to get acquainted (or re-acquainted) with the concept just before the film drops. 

Written by Gary Dauberman (It: Chapters 1 & 2), the Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie will hit theaters on Oct. 11 of this year. D.J. Caruso (Disturbia, Eagle Eye) is expected to direct. 

While the original series got away with a lot of scary stuff that any a kids' network might not be able to do today, Dauberman promised last year that his script would not dilute the series' creep factor, which is loved by many kids that came of age in the 1990s.

"That show is so important to me," he said. "I didn’t want to age it down too much because for it’s time, it had some really disturbing episodes and some really dark episodes. Not every story the Midnight Society told ended with happily ever after or a person learning their lesson and it will never happen again. I really embraced that side of things and I think it’s been a long time. I think fear is healthy for kids. I don’t think we have to always sand down the edges of things and that’s something I really wanted to do with Are You Afraid of the Dark? I think it is scary and I think kids will be scared watching it at times, and also they’ll laugh at times. I think it’s got a great message. I think it’s got a great heart to it but it is still scary. I think that’s great. I think it’s going to open it up to a wider audience."

The show's return is just the latest development in Nick's initiative to appeal to the millennial crowd — not that we're complaining; keep the '90s revivals coming! In November of 2017, Hey Arnold! finally got a series finale, Rugrats is receiving new life, and just this week, the network announced that it was rebooting sketch series All That and working on a connected universe of SpongeBob spinoffs.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Tag: Nickelodeon
Tag: Are You Afraid of the Dark
Tag: Gary Dauberman
Tag: miniseries
Tag: 1990s
Tag: Horror
Tag: anthology

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Tag: Are You Afraid of the Dark
Screen Shot 2018-09-07 at 12.23.32 PM
Are You Afraid of the Dark? screenwriter says he's not diluting the creepiness of original series
Josh Weiss
Sep 7, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Rugrats
Tag: Reptar
Reptar on Ice Rugrats
Rugrats: These holiday-themed Reptar bars will turn your tongue an icy blue
Josh Weiss
Nov 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Goosebumps
Tag: Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Are You Afraid of the Dark
Goosebumps vs. Are You Afraid of the Dark: Which spooky kids anthology is best?
Kayleigh Donaldson
Oct 31, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
WATCH: An Are You Afraid of the Dark? retrospective
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 26, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0