Horror films can actually do the opposite of traumatizing you—just ask Laurie Strode

You know the final girl. She is the Nancy Thompson, the Laurie Strode, the iconic female character to emerge, bloodstained and dirt-smeared, from a serial killer’s rampage, but her struggles are far from over.

The screams of Nancy and Laurie have echoed far beyond the 1970s and ‘80s. Though this trope started as a suburban white girl whose immaculate sweater and jeans ended up ripped to pieces and splattered with bodily fluids, the sole survivor, or group of survivors such as the teens in Stranger Things, has now proven to be a valid subject for psychological study. Regardless of gender, race or anything else, characters that survive something so harrowing and live to tell about it are becoming icons in another way. They are destigmatizing trauma.

Morgan Podraza believes that “final girl” archetypes like Laurie Strode may come out alive but pay for it with their sanity. The Ohio State doctoral student recently led a study, published in Horror Studies, that explores how identifying with what these fictional characters endure after the carnage is over can help with healing patients who are actually traumatized. Horror movie franchises often see this heroine return in sequel after sequel. While some human or otherworldly monster might still stab her to death in a closet full of coat hangers or torture her in her dreams, the other is more of a ghost. It is the post-traumatic stress that torments her almost as much as the Freddies and Michaels and demogorgons of the horror world.

“The life and experiences of the final girl beyond the violent events that initially defined her have largely remained unexplored despite the repetitive appearance of characters like Laurie Strode across horror franchises,” Podraza said in the study, adding that “[her life] beyond her confrontation with the monstrous threat is made visible, and the experiences and effects of trauma are centered.”

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) 40 years after the first time Michael Myers terrorized Haddonfield. Credit: Universal

Later Halloween movies make it obvious that Laurie Strode suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that makes her so paranoid she is accused of being an unfit mother and has her daughter snatched by authorities. PTSD is often comorbid with other mental illnesses, including but not limited to depression, panic disorder, addiction, substance abuse and chronic insomnia. Nancy Thompson experiences heightened insomnia after the events of Nightmare on Elm Street because of a killer who had tried to take her life by trespassing on her dreams. Podraza focused on Laurie’s journey because she went through a hellish cycle of trauma, which had outsiders seeing her as anxious and delusional for forty years until the 2018 return of Michael Myers.

What a survivor has to live with is psychologically similar to these characters even without killers that supernaturally refuse to die. Try to remember the last slasher sequel you watched (and it doesn’t only happen in slashers). There is almost always at least one harrowing memory that flashes onto the screen seconds before the camera switches to the erratic breaths of the final girl, her forehead beading with sweat as she rubs her clammy palms together, trying to convince herself the monster is really gone. Flashbacks and other symptoms almost as vicious as the predator hounds her. Then she ends up retraumatized if she has to dodge the knife or the hatchet one more time because of some grim reaper’s sick obsession.

“Acknowledging the final girl as a survivor of trauma fosters new possibilities for how the ‘final girl’ trope is discussed and calls attention to the ways and representations of trauma within the horror genre can reflect and [acknowledge] the experiences of survivors in positive and productive ways,” Podraza also said in the study.

Zombie murderers with razors for fingers are not the only thing that leave these invisible scars. From seeing the literal face of death to being gaslighted into believing years of abuse are deserved, there are too many potentially traumatizing events that don't hide behind a featureless white mask.

It is through movies like Halloween and the Lauries and Nancys of the genre that their voices are being heard in the darkness.