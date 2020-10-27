Goosebumps: Ranking the scariest masks in genre

When it comes to Halloween, there's perhaps no costume more simple, effective, or even as scary as a good mask — especially when chosen wisely. A good mask doesn't just change how you look, it can also allow you to become your true self, the anonymity allowing you to do things you might never do otherwise, something horror movies play on constantly. After all, the real fear lies not in what's behind the mask, but rather, what the wearer might plan on doing as we're unable to really read their intentions.

The pilot episode of the Goosebumps television series — which aired 25 years ago on Oct. 27, 1995 — takes this concept one step further, turning it inwards on its main character, Carly Beth Caldwell. The story, which was based on one of the books from the best-selling series by R.L. Stine, sees 11-year-old Carly purchase a mask in order to scare two off her classmates who are constantly scaring her. But while she succeeds at her goal, the mask begins affecting how she acts, changing her voice and making her meaner. Eventually, she discovers that she can't take it off, because it's now fused to her skin permanently. And thus begins the true horror of Stine's tale, as Carly works against all odds to free herself from this terrifying fate.

But not all masks in popular culture have terrible intentions, that's usually reserved for the characters wearing them. Still, they do have the potential to instill great fear and leave memorable impressions on the the audience, be it because of the materials and design that went into the mask, or the character(s) behind it. To celebrate this, here's a ranking of some of the most iconic horror movie masks, and just how effective they were at scaring us.