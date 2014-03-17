Latest Stories

z1911749_10151960875772344_199635603_n.jpg

Hot Toys' smokin' new Captain America figure will dive right off your desk

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 17, 2014

Hot Toys is renowned for its super-accurate, stunningly detailed superhero art sculptures and figures, and it looks like it's struck gold with its latest.  To celebrate Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the wildly talented artists at Hot Toys have re-created the Star-Spangled Avenger in excruciating scale-model exactitude.  The expression and intensity infused into this collectible toy are amazing, with the distinct possibility of him flinging his mighty shield at your mandible at any second. 

Cap comes with an array of nine swappable hands to allow for a multitude of awesome action poses.  No word yet on exact prices or release date.  Here's the official release statement:

Marvel Studios’ upcoming superhero blockbuster – Captain America: The Winter Soldier will launch worldwide very soon! Steve Rogers will be donning his new “Golden Age” suit to fight the powerful Winter Soldier. Hot Toys is thrilled to present the new 1/6th scale Captain America (Golden Age Version) Collectible Figure. This movie promo edition collectible figure will be available exclusively during upcoming promotion events period in different countries. Please stay tuned for updates!

The movie-accurate collectible is specially crafted based on the image of Chris Evans as Captain America in his “Golden Age” suit in the film. It features a brand-new helmeted head sculpt, newly developed body, newly tailored costume made with new materials and a specially made metal circular Captain America shield with distressed effect.

Check out the load of lifelike images below, and don't forget to duck!

(Via Geek Tyrant

1911749_10151960875772344_199635603_n.jpg
1239421_10151960749232344_867772066_n.jpg
1185762_10151960744662344_741081624_n.jpg
1974990_10151960743592344_2004887842_n.jpg
1959277_10151960875752344_1816296828_n.jpg
1554521_10151960743772344_150780636_n.jpg
1186730_10151960747922344_345049974_n.jpg
Tag: Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Tag: Hot Toys

