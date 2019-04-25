Latest Stories

How are fans preparing for Avengers: Endgame?

Jordan Zakarin
Apr 25, 2019

With so much of the internet chatter and media coverage of Avengers: Endgame focused on the fate of Earth's Mightiest Heroes (and the actors who play them), comparably little public concern has been shown for the emotions of countless millions of people who have made the 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe possible.

How are the fans handling the impending drama and trauma?

On this episode of The Fandom Files, we break down the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the numbers (you can find all the data we use here and here) and then speak with Marvel fans, each of whom is prepping for Endgame in a different way. Some are formulating fan theories. Others are rewatching old movies. Everyone is absolutely excited for Endgame, and some are traveling long distances to see it. How they'll handle it afterward, however — that's a bit harder to predict.

