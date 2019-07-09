How far from home Spider-Man is during each stop in Spider-Man: Far From Home

For someone who didn't even have a passport when he made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker sure is well traveled. And, while his European vacation didn't take him quite as far away as his voyage to outer space and the ruined planet Titan in Avengers: Infinity War, it still certainly lived up to the new Spider-Man movie's subtitle, Far From Home.

But how far from home, exactly, was Peter during various parts of Far From Home? We've calculated as best we can, going off of some of the major landmarks Peter visits while he battles Mysterio across Europe.

Distances are being determined by finding the best representative location on Google Maps and then using the "calculate distance" feature to draw the shortest straight line between the location and Peter's home. Please note that all distances will be calculated in miles, not kilometers. Peter may have been in Europe, where they use the metric system, but in honor of Captain America, SYFY WIRE is staying imperial.

WHERE IS HOME?

In order to determine how far from home Peter is in Spider-Man: Far From Home, we first need to figure out where his home is in the first place, and that's a little challenging. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, filming for scenes outside Peter and Aunt May's apartment took place at 43rd Street in Long Island City, a neighborhood in Queens. However, there are a couple of problems with this address. First, filming locations aren't necessarily canon. Just because scenes were filmed outside of a building in Long Island City — a neighborhood that's much closer to Manhattan than Spidey's typical home turf — doesn't mean that he actually lives there.

The Blip further complicates things, because in Far From Home Aunt May reveals that she reappeared back in that apartment after being missing for five years, and someone else was living there. She and Peter found another apartment to live in, and it's unclear where that is.

So, for the sake of this exercise, we're going to say that Peter and May live at 20 Ingram Street in Queens' Forrest Hills neighborhood, which is their canon address in the Marvel Comics. Promotional tie-in materials for Far From Home list this as their address, and while promo materials aren't necessarily canon (see: the Audi commercials with a Spider-Man tie-in), they lend the address enough credence.

VENICE, ITALY

The first stop on Peter's trip — and, notably, the only one that was on the original itinerary before Nick Fury hijacked his summer vacation — was in Venice. Here are some of the real, identifiable locations that Peter visited in Venice, and how far they were from his home as the super-powered crow flies.

Venice Marco Polo Airport — 4,142.74 miles from home

Piazza San Marco — 4,145.03 miles from home

Rialto Bridge — 4,144.79 miles from home

The Da Vinci Museum — 4,144.39 miles from home

AUSTRIA, SOMEWHERE IN THE ALPS

Peter and his classmates took a van on the 10+ hour trip from Venice to Prague, but it's difficult to determine exactly which route they took, and it's tricky to identify any specific location.

It would not appear that they traveled via a route that took them through or near Vienna, which likely means the journey never took Peter significantly farther away from home. Due to the vagueness of Peter's exact location on this journey, there is no distance measurement for his time in the Alps.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

While in Prague, Spider-Man — excuse me, Night Monkey — sees some of the city's most iconic landmarks, misses out on an opera, and spends some time with MJ on the Charles Bridge, which was completed in 1402. Here's how far away from home Peter was during various parts of his stay in "the City of a Hundred Spires."

The Carlo IV hotel — 4,077.05 miles from home

The Vinohrady Theater — 4,077.50 miles from home

The Charles Bridge — 4,076.20 miles from home

Praha hlavní nádraží (railway station) — 4,077.21 miles from home

BERLIN, GERMANY

Peter next travels to Berlin in an attempt to inform Nick Fury about Mysterio's deception, but his plans are foiled. He never gets too far from the train station, so we'll use the station as the representative distance for his second time in Berlin — the first, of course, was when Tony Stark flew him in for the airport fight in Civil War.

Berlin Central Station — 3,959.81 miles from home

BROEK OP LANGEDIJK, NETHERLANDS

After Mysterio tricks Peter into getting himself absolutely wrecked by a speeding train, Peter finds himself inside a jail in a small town in the Netherlands with such a complicated name that the film itself offers viewers subtitles. The nearest police station I could find is likely not the exact station Peter's intended to be inside of within the canon of the film, but we'll use it for our purposes.

Police station — 3,626.98 miles from home

LONDON, ENGLAND

The last stop on Peter's European vacation is jolly old England, and he puts a stop to Mysterio's evil plan inside the Tower Bridge — a bridge that is not, as Happy Hogan alludes to, the London Bridge. The real London Bridge, which the Tower Bridge is often mistaken for, is about 1 mile down the River Thames.

The Shard — 3,456.26 miles from home

Tower Bridge — 3,456.71 miles from home

Heathrow Airport, Terminal 2 — 3,442.18 miles from home

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY

After all his travels have come to an end, Peter Parker returns home — well, almost.

Before he can head back to Queens, he needs to make it back from Newark Airport. If you're unfamiliar with New York City's miserable airport options, just know that Aunt May truly is a saint for driving across Queens, through Manhattan, and then down into New Jersey to pick Peter up.

It doesn't seem very far away from home compared to, say, Prague, but you don't have to deal with the bridge and tunnel crowd in Prague.

Newark Airport, Terminal C — 17.55 miles from home

CONCLUSIONS AND OTHER NOTES

The first stop on Peter's trip was the stop that took him the farthest away from home, as he was roughly 70 miles farther away from home in Venice than he was in Prague. Each major location he visited brought him closer to home.

Most of the locations that Peter visited are not that far from one another, at least from an American perspective. The United States is a lot bigger and more spread out than Europe, as evidenced by the fact that Peter was 211.13 miles from home when he visited the Washington Monument in D.C. back in Spider-Man: Homecoming. That's further than the distance between Venice and Prague, and almost as great as the distance between London and Broek op Langedijk.

For what it's worth, had Peter been able to follow through with his plan to take MJ to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, the pair would have been 3,617.74 miles away from his home. Alas, it was not meant to be, but their first kiss in the middle of smoldering ruins on the Tower Bridge was probably more romantic, anyway.