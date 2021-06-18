How It Ends trailer: Comedy all-stars assemble for what looks to be the funniest apocalypse yet

It's easy to find terror in the apocalypse, but it takes a true expert to turn the end of all things into the butt of one massive joke. Channeling cataclysmic comedies of yesteryear like Night of the Comet, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, and This is the End, directors Zoe Lister-Jones (The Craft: Legacy) and Daryl Wein (Mozart in the Jungle) are out to find meaning in a doomed world with the uproarious — not to mention star-studded — trailer for How It Ends.

Seriously, this project (shot in accordance with social distancing measures during the pandemic) is a who's who of comedy icons from shows like The League, It's Always Sunny in Philadephia and a ton of other projects: Whitney Cummings, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfard, Nick Kroll, Logan Marshall Green, Bobby Lee, Fred Armisen, Glenn Howerton, Bradley Whitford, Ayo Edebiri, Sharon Van Etten, Olivia Wilde, Paul W. Downs, Raymond Cham Jr., Lamorne Morris, Angelique Cabral, Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, Helen Hunt, Colin Hanks, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Pauly Shore.

Lister-Jones stars in the main role of Liza, a woman who, along with her younger self (played by Devs' Cailee Spaeny), embarks on "an existential scavenger hunt" across Los Angeles in the hours before a meteor is set to wipe out all life on the planet. Along the way, the two Lizas makes amends with estranged friends and family, while encountering a gaggle of individuals who all have their own unique ways of coping with imminent annihilation. It could be flat-out denial or a strange desire to swim naked with some dolphins. Take your pick!

"We did have a lot of those actors in mind, who we wanted to work with," Lister-Jones explained to Collider earlier this year. "And fortunately a bunch of them are people we’ve either worked with before or their friends luckily, and they didn’t have a lot to do because it was the pandemic so we just reached out and said, ‘Hey, are you interested in getting back out there and maybe making something?’ And so many of them were like, ‘Yes! Let’s go!’ And some were a little scared and so it was really fluid and malleable based on where they were at."

How It Ends will collide with theaters and on-demand Tuesday, July 20.