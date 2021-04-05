If we’re seeking aliens, we need to look at Earth through their eyes

Suppose there really are aliens out there who are creeping around on the surface of some faraway planet and have managed to survive everything space has thrown at them so far. How could we find out they exist?

The answer might lie in how they would (hypothetically) see us. We may never know whether there really are intelligent beings who have spotted our planet as it passed by the sun, but observing it from their perspective could help us see through extraterrestrial eyes. This is the objective of the Earth Transit Orbiter (ETO) mission concept. Led by a research team from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), ETO will watch Earth in transit as if it was a spacecraft sent out here by other intelligent beings.

Astronomers have been using the transit method of finding exoplanets since 1999. This method determines when a planet is orbiting in front of its star, which causes starlight to dim while it is being obscured and brighten again when the planet has moved on. Particles in a planet’s atmosphere can also absorb starlight at some frequencies, and the light that makes through can tell the observer how much was absorbed and whether that is a sign of a planet in transit. What the ETO team wants to know is whether there is more that can be applied to this method in the future.

“It all comes back to this problem that you need to know your stars as well as anticipate what your planet is going to look like,” APL astronomer Laura Mayorga, who led a study recently published in The Planetary Science Journal said in a press release. “For the most part, scientists know none of those details at the outset. It’s a very hard problem.”

If there are intelligent aliens wtih high-tech telescopes out there, how would they see Earth?

When trying to characterize exoplanets, space telescopes like TESS and Hubble (and the James Webb Space Telescope when it gets off the ground) search for what may be signs of a planet’s habitability potential. The same atmospheric particles that absorb starlight can also give away whether said planet has anything close to the air we breathe—or not. Such data has told us about exoplanets where it rains everything from metal to lava, even one so hot that it not only vaporizes metal, but tears the vapor molecules until the dismembered atoms are blown away to its cooler night side and get a chance to regroup.

ETO will give researchers insight into whether they are on the right track with the methods they already use to determine a planet’s existence and habitability, information they can then use to level up future technologies. It will look at Earth as if it is an exoplanet nobody had ever seen before and try to tell us whether or not it is a planet likely to have spawned life. What it is likely to see is Carl Sagan’s pale blue dot, watery and covered in clouds, with an atmosphere of nitrogen and oxygen in which water vapor precipitates. Any celestial body with water is seen by Earthlings as having a higher chance of being habitable.

There are also traces of methane in our atmosphere, and methane is an organic substance that could tell an alien observer that the unknown blue planet they are staring at could possibly be swarming with life. Saturn’s moon Titan is flooded with methane.

However, Earth may not be so easy to demystify from an alien’s perspective. Molecular signals are almost negligible, and never mind if the planet has no atmosphere. An alien astronomer trying to detect Mars would come up as barren as the planet itself. Then you have to remember that stars and planets are dynamic. Flares and storms are always happening on stars, which also vomit plasma in coronal mass ejections that could mess with how transiting planets are seen. Then there are the constantly changing seasons on planets that can also throw off observations.

Of course, the Gaian model is only a reflection of what is necessary for life to flourish on Earth. Nobody knows if there are things out there which stay alive by breathing in poison. When even some Earth bacteria can eat rocks and metabolize methane, you have to expect anything.