Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds commemorate Logan anniversary with adamantium and wood

It's hard to believe that Logan is already so far in the rearview, but believe it we must. Today marks the third anniversary of James Mangold's 2017 film opening in theaters. And to commemorate this anniversary, star Hugh Jackman took to social media to look back on the film, and the role he had played for nearly 17 years.

“3 years ago, on this day, LOGAN was released,” Jackman tweeted, along with a photo of him as Wolverine. “Thank you for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and the role of a lifetime!”

Jackman originated the role of Wolverine, aka Logan, in live action in 2000's X-Men, and continued to play the part up until 2017's Logan, which served as a swan song for the character.

Of course, Jackman wasn’t the only one to use social media to honor the anniversary. Deadpool star and Jackman's X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star and frenemy, Ryan Reynolds, delivered his anniversary gift via Instagram, and it is, of course, quite fitting (and totally in step with their public relationship).

“Can’t believe it’s been 3 years since #Logan,” Reynolds wrote next to a video of the spinning miniature statue of a dead Logan as seen in Deadpool 2. “The third anniversary is wood, right?” (It’s actually leather, Mr. Pool. Wood is five years.)

So, okay, he got the order of anniversary gifts wrong. But so what? As they always say when you get that ugly sweater from your grandmother, it’s the thought that counts.

Jackson and fellow Logan co-star Patrick Stewart share the word record for having the "longest career as a live action Marvel superhero,” for their roles in the X-Men franchise. The two of them have played their roles — Wolverine and Professor Charles Xavier, respectively — for the same amount of time: 16 years, 228 days.

Since Disney has now taken over the X-Men franchise from 20th Century Fox, we can expect a new actor to take on the role that Jackman originated in live action. Unless, of course, Jackman really does want back in and can convince Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to make that happen.

Until either scenario plays out, happy anniversary, Logan! We here at SYFY WIRE got you some leather pants. (See? We got the order of gifts right!)