Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart just clawed through a world record thanks to their X-Men roles

Josh Weiss
Feb 20, 2019

Score another victory for these X-Men!

Today, it was revealed that Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart broke a world record for their performances as Wolverine and Professor X, respectively, in all of the live-action X-Men films since 2000.

They now currently hold the achievement of "longest career as a live action Marvel superhero," according to Guinness World Records. Jackman was surprised with the honor and official certificate by Guinness' editor-in-chief, Craig Glenday, on ITV's This Morning talk show.

Jackman shares the honor with Patrick Stewart, who has played X-Men co-founder Professor Charles Xavier for the same amount of time: 16 years, 228 days.

Stewart made an appearance via video to announce that they were now both World Record buddies. Both of them will appear in the next edition of the book that is published.

The surprise begins at 3:35 in the video below:

"It was an honour to be able to finally hand over a certificate to Hugh and welcome him personally into the Guinness World Records family," Glenday said in a statement on the Guinness website. "It's always a pleasure meeting record holders. For me, it's the highlight of the job, because record holders are, by definition, the most interesting and amazing people on the planet. To be able to spend even a short amount of time in their company is an honour."

Whether it was a starring role or a simple cameo lasting a few moments, Jackman was the one constant throughout every single X-Men film made by 20th Century Fox.

His character also received three solo films: X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, and Logan. He officially gave up the mantle of James Howlett after his character perished at the end of Logan.

Stewart's Professor X helped give Wolverine a purpose in life in X-Men and even helped him remember bits of his horrific past in X2: X-Men United. Having stifled the Phoenix Force inside Jean Grey for many years, he paid the ultimate price when Jean (Famke Janssen) seemingly killed him in X-Men: The Last Stand.

He re-appeared, alive and well, in X-Men: Days of Future Past, attempting to stop the Sentinels from ever being created. In Logan, Xavier is going senile, his psychic powers now out of control and deadly. While traveling with Wolverine and Laura Kinney (X-23), he is killed by an identical clone made from Logan's DNA.

The younger version of Charles Xavier has been portrayed by James McAvoy since X-Men: First Class. McAvoy reprises the character in Dark Phoenix (out June 7).

With Disney about to take over Fox's vast library of properties (including the X-Men), we could see a new Wolverine enter the MCU very, very soon. In the meantime, we'll be waiting for Ryan Reynolds to react to the news on Twitter, demanding that Deadpool be given some kind of award, too.

