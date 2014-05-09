Hugh Jackman reveals they have a story for The Wolverine 2

Are you guys ready for more Wolverine? Well, ready or not, you're getting it, as Hugh Jackman has more or less confirmed that he and his The Wolverine director, James Mangold, were already working on the next entry in Wolvie's solo movie franchise.

In an interview with Latino Review (during an X-Men: Days of Future Past press junket), Jackman revealed that he and James Mangold had actually found the story for the next Wolverine flick, and that they were actively working on said story.

In the video below, Jackman says that they're taking the character into a “completely different head space, world space, in every way somewhere different that you haven't seen him before”:

Now, we’ve already had the mediocre X-Men Origins: Wolverine — which gave us the origin story of everyone’s favorite Canadian mutant and also covered some of the Weapon X storyline — and the whole "Wolverine in Japan" thing with last year’s better effort, The Wolverine.

So what’s left for our adamantium-clad hero? Plenty, we guess.

The clear fan favorite is without a doubt the Old Man Logan storyline from Mark Millar. But it would have to be done minus a whole bunch of Marvel Movies and Sony characters, because Wolverine is a Fox property AND THEY DON'T MINGLE.

Other possible avenues could include Logan’s time with Alpha Flight (but it’s doubtful), or it could be a storyline that has Wolverine pitted against big bad fave villain Omega Red — minus the whole Soviet super soldier angle, of course.

So, what do you guys think? Which one of your favorite Wolverine storylines would you like to see Hugh Jackman and James Mangold tackle for the big screen next?

