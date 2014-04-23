Hulk smash! Look who's back (again) for Avengers: Age of Ultron

In what can only be coined great news, look who'll be back for an encore in Avengers: Age of Ultron!

Lou Ferrigno -- who played the original Hulk on the Incredible Hulk TV series that ran from 1977 to 1982 and starred the late Bill Bixby as David (yes, David) Banner -- has confirmed that he will be back to provide the various grunts and roars for the hulking green giant in Age of Ultron.

While at WonderCon, Ferrigno told Nuke The Fridge that “YES, he will be doing the voice over work for The Hulk” for director Joss Whedon’s sequel to 2012’s The Avengers.

If you guys will recall, the only line of clear dialogue Hulk had during The Avengers was “Puny God.” It was uttered by Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel superhero flick. However, all the other sounds were made by Ferrigno.

Are you guys happy to learn Ferrigno will be back to lend his roaring talent to the Hulk in Joss Whedon’s upcoming Avengers sequel?

Avengers: Age of Ultron will hit theaters on May 1, 2015.

