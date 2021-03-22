Hulu doubling down on Margaret Atwood's dystopian futures, adapting MaddAddam trilogy

Hulu is becoming author Margaret Atwood’s number one fan. The streaming service has already adapted her book The Handmaid’s Tale into a four-season series, and is developing The Handmaid’s Tale sequel, The Testaments, as well. But the streaming platform’s love of Atwood’s work apparently goes beyond that specific dystopian vision of our future.

Deadline broke the news today that Hulu is also looking to make the TV version of her MaddAddam trilogy, where she creates a completely different yet similarly bleak dystopian near-future world, where most of humanity has been killed off in a bioengineered pandemic.

The first book in the trilogy — Oryx and Crake — follows the heartbroken Snowman, who is potentially the last human alive. Over the course of the book, he follows the genetically modified Children of Crake through a wilderness that was once a city, and mourns the death of his best friend, Crake, as well as Oryx, the woman they both loved. Good times!

Deadline is also reporting that Michael Lesslie will write the pilot script for the series and also executive produce. Lesslie was previously attached to the Battlestar Galactica reboot at Peacock, but according to Deadline is no longer involved in that project. Lesslie’s previous writing credits include 2016’s Assassin’s Creed and AMC’s The Little Drummer Girl.

Things are still in the early days for the MaddAddam series — Lesslie has yet to write the pilot, after all — so no news on if/when this dystopian future will go into production and make it onto Hulu.