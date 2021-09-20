Hit-Monkey: Marvel meets Archer-esque action in first trailer for Hulu's final series of old Marvel TV era

Hulu gives a whole new meaning to the term "monkey business" in the first Archer-esque teaser for Marvel's Hit Monkey. One of the very last animated projects to move forward under the Marvel Television reign of Jeph Loeb, the series will officially make its streaming debut this November. As the gonzo title suggests, Hit-Monkey follows a primate assassin (a Japanese snow monkey voiced by Fred Tatasciore) who kills his way through the Yakuza underworld — all while taking orders from the ghost of a world-weary assassin named Bryce (Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis).

The voice cast also features the talents of George Takei (Shinji Yokohama, the future prime minister of Japan); Olivia Munn (Akiko, Shinji's ambitious niece who harbors a dark side); Ally Maki (Haruka, a cop hoping to rid Tokyo of corruption), and Nobi Nakanishi (Ito, Haruka's partner and one of the few people who believe that the titular ape is on the side of good).

Watch the teaser trailer here:

Video of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey I Date Announcement I Hulu

Hit-Monkey was originally one of four Marvel shows green-lit at Hulu alongside M.O.D.O.K. (now streaming), Howard the Duck, and Tigra & Dazzler. The collection of titles would have eventually led to a special crossover event known as The Offenders. Marvel, however, decided to axe all but two of the projects in early 2020 once Disney decided to put Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige in charge of both film and television efforts under the Marvel banner.

“Marvel continues to be an incredibly important partner and one of the biggest generators of content within the Disney ecosystem so we’re excited about the possibility of what may lie in the future with regards to the Hulu/Marvel relationship," Jordan Helman, Hulu's head of scripted content, told Deadline in August.

Josh Gordon and Will Speck co-created Hit-Monkey and serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Executive Vice President/Creative Director Joe Quesada.

All 10 episodes of Marvel's Hit-Monkey land on Hulu Wednesday, Nov. 17.