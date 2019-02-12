Hulu open to reviving Netflix's canceled Marvel shows 'when they’re ready'

With fans of the street-level Marvel shows on Netflix still reeling from the cancellation bloodbath that took out Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage, there are still some opportunities for hope. Disney+ is one that’s been teased out, but another streamer has recently waded into the Marvel fight with a slew of animated shows: Hulu.

With the newly announced team-up that’ll bring Howard the Duck, MODOK, Dazzler, Tigra, and Hit Monkey to TV screens in animated form (plus the expected renewal of Hulu's live action Marvel original Runaways), Marvel and Hulu have forged a business relationship that could eventually lead to some more live-action pickups — at least, according to one Hulu boss.

Speaking to The Wrap, Craig Erwich, Hulu senior vice president of originals, explained that the company is open to reviving one or some of the cancelled Netflix series when the timing is right. “Marvel has a ton of titles we’d be interested in,” he said. “It kind of just depends on when they’re ready, [and] who, most importantly, is going to be behind these things.” Marvel still has to decide where these shows are going to live — if they live at all. But Hulu is recently making a compelling case.

“We’ve had a relationship with Marvel since Runaways, we’re getting into business on these animated shows,” Erwich said. “I’m sure it will lead to — you know, business gets you business — we have a good creative relationship with them. That’s where opportunities tend to arise.” These opportunities could involve, say, Daredevil, if the working relationship continues to be “good” and, more importantly, the results follow suit.

In addition, since Hulu has more corporate synergy with Marvel than Netflix (Hulu is about 60 percent owned by Disney, post-Fox acquisition), some of the business reasons behind The Defenders’ individual cancellations may no longer apply.

The high production overhead they’d need to cover, the fear of competition with a first-party streaming service; these things may not inspire fear in upper management (or might at least be less scary) since they share an owner. That said, even if these shows see a second life on Netflix’s chief rival, it’ll be down the line after The Offenders prove themselves as successes. But knowing they’re still in conversation might be enough for fans desperate to see their heroes return.