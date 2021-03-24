Hulu extends Justin Roiland partnership, orders 'Koala Man' animated series from Solar Opposites creator

Look! Up in the sky! It's the Marsupial-Signal! Hulu has officially summoned Koala Man to answer the call of Australian justice with an eight-episode order.

Following the adventures of a suburban dad from Down Under who lives a not-so-secret life as the titular superhero. He's got no powers, only a burning passion to snuff out petty crime and bring order to the local community. The new animated series was created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy), with Detective Pikachu scribes Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez serving as showrunners. Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, is on board as an executive producer.

Check out the first piece of key art below:

Credit: Hulu

Hulu has yet to announce a voice cast and premiere date for Koala Man, which is co-produced by Princess Pictures, Bento Box. The Aussie-based project joins a growing list of adult-oriented animated shows like Solar Opposites, Crossing Swords (a second season is forthcoming), and the upcoming Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (out Friday, May 21) and Marvel’s Hit Monkey (release is TBD).

Season 2 of Solar Opposites arrive on the Disney-owned platform this Friday (March 26) and a third season is already on the way.

"I think we're still pushing the boundaries, too, going into Season 3. Like holy s***," Roiland told SYFY WIRE last week. "There's some stuff in Season 3 that's really f***ing insane."