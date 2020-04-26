Human sacrifice that ripped victims’ hearts out was more than just horror-movie gore

It sounds like a scene from your most gruesome nightmare being replayed. The hot, pulsing sun. The slash of a knife into flesh. The still-beating heart of a human victim held up to a gaping sky.

Human sacrifice was not always the most forbidden of social taboos. Many ancient peoples believed that offering up one of their own would appease their gods in times of drought, famine, and (eerily) epidemics. Anthropologists Vera Tiesler and Guilhem Olivier have now gone into more depth than ever studying ritual Mesoamerican sacrifices that involved heart extraction by analyzing the skeletons of those sacrificed. Their extensive studies dared to venture into something that frightens most of us to give fascinating insights into how these ceremonies were more than just part of a bloodstained past.

“Ritual heart extractions identify an extreme of institutionalized and highly solemn ritual performances in Mesoamerica,” Tiesler and Olivier said in a study recently published in Current Anthropology, adding that “humans were indebted to their makers who had sacrificed themselves to create the celestial bodies and the earth and then performed self-immolation to bring men to life.”

A recreation of Aztec art depicting human sacrifice from the 2006 movie Apocalypto. Credit: IMDB/Buena Vista

Evidence for human sacrifice in ancient cultures is often fragmented. Mesoamerican writings and artwork (like the recreation from Apocalypto, above) that had been unearthed needed to be combined with archaeology, forensics, and bones excavated from burial sites for a more thorough understanding of what the underlying reasons and methods for these rituals were. Ruling elites were often the ones who decided who was to be sacrificed, and for what purpose. Sacrifices were carried out primarily as the ultimate communication with deities who were believed to have the power to turn around times of desperation. Most of these ceremonies were public, often tainted by an undercurrent of power and intimidation running through the veins of the elite.

The researchers found that there were three types of heart extractions performed around 1000 B.C. or earlier. Subdiaphragmatic thoracotomy was performed using a knife to cut directly under the ribs. Intercostal thoracotomy meant making an incision between two ribs with an axe or long pointed stick, while transverse bilateral thoracotomy translated to cutting through the sternum with a knife or axe. The same implements were usually used to extract the heart. Tezcatlipoca (god of the night sky who embodies change through conflict) and Xipe Totec (god of spring and planting) were the Aztec deities most associated with sacrificial rituals that involved heart extraction.

Tezcatlipoca was especially tied to intercostal thoracotomy while Xipe Totec, also known as “the flayed one”, was the god for whom most transverse bilateral thoracotomies were performed, with posthumous flaying, defleshing, and dismemberment. Sometimes slaves would represent deities who had sacrificed themselves and were then reborn. Slave sacrifice usually happened on the feast days of Earth and maize gods, though they were first decapitated, much like the children offered to Earth and rain god Tlaloc. Prisoners of war who ended up as sacrificial victims were fed to the Mimixcoa, or “Cloud Serpents”, which were in turn believed to feed the Earth and Sun. In the Aztec myth of how the Earth and sky came to be, the fertility goddess Tlaltecuhtli would cry incessantly at night until she was given human hearts to eat. She would not bear fruit unless she was fed. Nanhuatl, who Aztecs believed became the Sun itself, was another deity often sacrificed to.

Apocalypto's movie version of Tezcatlipoca. Credit: IMDB/Buena Vista

Next to physical evidence like the skeletons and implements found at archaeological sites, heart sacrifice is often seen in ancient Mesoamerican imagery. Sacrificers are often depicted as wearing elaborate clothing and headdresses that distinguish them as high priests or political figures, and the overflow of blood appears to be enough to sate an angry god. Ceremonies were also witnessed and chronicled by early Spanish colonists. One account that Tiesler and Olivier include in their study describes a knife being plunged in the chest of the sacrificed and the beating heart immediately ripped out, with blood being smeared on a carving of the deity being symbolically fed and thrown towards the sun or stars. The heart is then burned and its ashes kept in a vessel as a relic.

Not every sacrificial ceremony was conducted in the same way. In addition to the varying methods of extracting the heart, there were differences in how human body parts were offered and how relics were preserved.

“Violent chest penetration of a still-living victim is bound to leave traces in the form of torsion fractures and sharp-force trauma,” Tiesler and Olivier said. “This evidence allows inferences of instruments, positioning of the victim, and sacrificial altars, along with the anatomical location of trunk penetration and manner of extraction. Subsequent posthumous body manipulation is supported by traces of extensive removal of soft tissue, dismemberment, bone recycling, or heat exposure.”

While an existence sustained by human blood may seem surreal to us now, the bones of the dead which speak to us now help us understand their fate from beyond the grave.

