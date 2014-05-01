Hunger Games' Jennifer Lawrence named FHM's sexiest woman alive in 2014

The men's magazine FHM has named its Top 100 sexiest women alive for 2014, and not surprisingly, the list is full of sci-fi stars. A genre alum also took the top spot.

Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games, X-Men: First Class) has been named the sexiest woman alive for the year, and we’d be hard pressed to argue. Lawrence has shown depth and grace in the Hunger Games series, and she is one of the best things about the prequel cast in the revitalized X-Men franchise.

So, who else topped the list? Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco clocked in at No. 5, Mila Kunis (The Book of Eli, Jupiter Ascending) ranked No. 6, and Avengers alum Scarlett Johansson came in at No. 10. A few other highlights: Megan Fox (Transformers) at No. 29, Jenna-Louise Coleman (Doctor Who) at No. 32 and Alison Brie (Community) at No. 39.

You can check out the full list over at FHM. What do you think of the top pick? Agree, or disagree?

