WIRE Buzz: Hunters tracks down trailer; The Rock starts training for Black Adam; more

Continuing the alt-history trend Amazon started with The Man in the High Castle (which saw Hitler's evil minions winning World War II), the streamer has now unleashed a new trailer and poster for its upcoming original drama Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced conspiracy thriller that puts a modern-day Dirty Dozen/Inglorious Basterds twist on history's most dastardly villains.

As the clip begins, we see a bespectacled Al Pacino starring as Holocaust survivor Meyer Offerman, who recruits Jonah (Logan Lerman) to join a team of vigilantes hunting Nazis that are apparently living freely on American soil, circa 1977.

Video of Hunters - Official Trailer | Prime Video

After Jonah sees his grandmother killed in her home by a burglar, Offerman tells him it was Nazis that were responsible. And he should know, since Offerman and Jonah's grandma founded the Nazi-hunting group. And he promises Jonah "God's justice" and revenge if he joins them.

Action ensues, all set to the Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer," as a cadre of Nazi hunters each with a special skill — there's the lock-picker, spy, soldier, master of disguise, and two weapons experts — set out to save the world from a conspiracy hatched by some nefarious, high-ranking Third Reichers.

Hunters (Amazon)

Hunters, which also stars Lena Olin, Saul Rubinek, Josh Radnor, and Jerrika Hinton, is set to premiere on the streamer Feb. 21.



Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is hitting the gym hard as he gets into tip-top shape to play Black Adam.

The Hobbes & Shaw star posted a brief animated teaser on Instagram announcing he has finally begun training to take on his long coveted role as the DC Comics supervillain.

The video finds Black Adam levitating in front of a fiery blood red sky and calling out Shazam, followed by a bolt of lightning. As comic book fans know, Black Adam is Shazam's larger-than-life nemesis, and now he's getting his own eagerly anticipated blockbuster movie in the DC Extended Universe.

"Kickin' off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM," wrote The Rock in his post. "This one's in my blood." And then he posted a few shots of himself proving that point.

In November, Johnson excitedly posted a snippet of art from said animation, in which he revealed that this was a dream role for him because the anti-hero is a "rebellious one of a kind superhero, who'll always do what's right for the people – but he does it his way."

Filming is set to kick off this summer and Black Adam is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 22, 2021.

Saturday Night Live alum and confirmed geek Taran Killam knows a thing or two about wisecracks — and comic books too, as a longtime fan. So it probably comes as no surprise that the funnyman is giving it his fanboy all with Marvel's Spider-Man.

Per Marvel, Killam is set to write Spider-Verse #4, a western-themed tale that finds our friendly neighborhood Webslinger facing off at high-noon against the Sinister Sextet threatening to reign down fire and fury after Sheriff Stacy goes down for the count.

Spider-Verse #4 (Marvel)

This is Killam's first stab at a Spider-Verse story, and getting to try his hand at webslinging is a dream come true.

"I'm a lifelong Spider-Man fan," he told Marvel. "I also love a good Western. So when the fine folks at Marvel (huge shoutout to Nick Lowe!) asked if I wanted to write a Spider-Verse issue featuring Webslinger, I said yes faster than a mustang in the eye of a cyclone. No, that most certainly is not a rejected line of dialogue from my script!!!"

Spider-Verse #4 (Marvel)

Congratulations, pardner.

Since leaving SNL, Killam is currently starring on ABC's Single Parents.

Spider-Verse #4, with illustrations by Venom artist Juan Gedeon, hits stores Jan. 29.