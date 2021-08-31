Newly discovered category of oceanic exoplanets could be like Farscape’s Hyneria, aliens and all

Beyond Earth (obviously inhabited) and Saturn’s moon Titan (possibly inhabited) is a cosmic ocean of water worlds that could be teeming with life-forms.

What are now called Hycean planets are a new category altogether. They are neither Earth, a rocky planet covered in oceans, or Titan, the only other body known to have liquid seas and lakes on its surface. Instead, they're flooded with liquid methane and ethane. Hycean planets are more like Dominar Rygel’s home planet Hyneria in Farscape. Just don’t expect to find talking creatures with earbrows that whiz around on floating chairs and crave Halloween candy.

Hycean planets are usually about twice the size of Earth with hydrogen-rich atmospheres above their endless oceans. They are thought to be extremely abundant in the Milky Way and possibly crawling with extremophilic microbes. Astronomer Nikku Madhusudhan, who led a study recently published in The Astrophysical Journal, believes it will be easier to find life on Hycean planets than rocky exoplanets.

“There is no reason to think that life will be limited to Earth-like environments,” he tells SYFY WIRE. “The discovery of a biosignature in a Hycean planet will be a paradigm shift in our collective consciousness, not only signaling the existence of life elsewhere but also its presence in environments very different from our own.”

It was previously thought impossible for what are now called Hycean planets to support life because their temperatures were too high. Maybe some are — but this assumption was too broad, and sparked Madhusudhan to figure out under which conditions life, at least as we know it, could thrive. He and his research team investigated all the possible properties of these planets and their stars. After coming up with the conditions they would need to support life and seeing which exoplanets qualified, they had created an entirely new class of exoplanet.

Sorry Rygel, but you probably shouldn't expect to find any of your kind on Hycean planets. Credit: Getty Images

Exoplanets seen as Hycean need to be between 1 and 10 Earth masses. There is also a radius requirement. Say there is one out there 10 times the mass of our planet; the radius would have to be between 2 and 2.6 times that of Earth. While most Hycean planets orbit red dwarves, which are cooler than our Sun, the max temperature at which they can be viable candidates for sustaining life varies. Atmospheres of potential Hycean planets orbiting stars 10 times smaller than the Sun need to stay under 440 degrees Fahrenheit regardless of mass.

What makes up the atmosphere and surface also has to be observed and analyzed to make sure the planet’s conditions actually make it Hycean, and that may include certain biosignatures that sound familiar to Earthlings.

“Potential biosingatures could be molecules such as methyl chloride, dimethyl sulphide, and carbonyl sulphide, among others,” Madhusudhan says. “This is because these are molecules known to be generated by microorganisms in Earth's biosphere and have been known to be good biomarkers in hydrogen-rich environments.”

So how many Hycean planets could be floating around the galaxy? Out of over 4,000 exoplanets that could possibly be Hycean, many have radii that are up to 2.6 times Earth’s radius. These planets have to be further studied to determine whether they meet the other qualifications, because the masses and temperatures for most of them remain unknown for now. There are probably a handful that would be too scorching for anything to live on. However, even if the percentage of qualifying exoplanets was low, that’s still a lot of Hycean planets.

This is another example of how hunting for another Earth may not be the answer if we want to find something that is actually alive. Though some scientists believe bodies with subsurface oceans, like Europa and Enceladus, have a better chance of holding on to life because their thick icy crusts are instant sunblock (starblock?) offering protection from space radiation, molecular clouds, and other problematic phenomena, something living deep in the ocean of a Hycean planet may not be affected by a stellar flare anyway. We just don’t know.

“Hycean planets greatly expand and accelerate our search for extraterrestrial life,” Madhusudhan says. “They allow us to think beyond just focusing on an Earth-twin in the search for life elsewhere.”