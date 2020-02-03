WIRE Buzz: 'I Am Not Okay With This' drops first footage. Plus, Mythic Quest teaser and more

The next supernaturally empowered young adult story from the producers of Stranger Things just released its first footage and it’s about as mysterious and confusing as a Cloverfield project. And that’s because there’s not really anything going on in it ... at all. I Am Not Okay With This, which sees It and Gretel & Hansel star Sophia Lillis take on superpowers, is coming to Netflix later this month and its first footage barely even has dialogue — let alone otherworldly abilities. Teenagers, right?

Co-creators Jonathan Entwistle (who directed) and Christy Hall (who wrote) look to achieve premium high school awkwardness over the course of their seven half-hour episodes, as Lillis navigates a world where school is tough, boys are a thing, and the world seems like it’s crashing down on her — and that’s not even mentioning the whole superpower thing. No wonder the first teaser is so weird.

Check it out:

Video of I Am Not Okay With This | Official Teaser | Netflix | February 26

Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel of the same name, I Am Not Okay With This will give Lillis’ Sydney an origin story fitting with for a teen girl. This is the second time Forsman's work has been adapted by Entwistle, who also helmed Netflix's adaptation of The End of the F***ing World. Lillis will be joined by Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, and Richard Ellis as she, presumably, has more to say as the series goes on.

I Am Not Okay With This comes to Netflix on Feb. 26.

Next, MMORPGs will never be the same after the debut of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. The Apple TV+ comedy — from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz — is named for the central video game company’s first major expansion to its hit, World of Warcraft-esque, massively-multiplayer online role-playing game and has all the brash humor fans might expect from that crazy crossover.

The latest trailer, which features McElhenney and the rest of the cast behind the scenes explaining its tonal inspirations, gives fans a glimpse into the wild world of video game development. Motion capture, meetings, and hitting things with a shovel. Just another normal day at the office.

Take a look:

Video of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet — First Look | Apple TV+

McElhenney leads the way in the series, helming a cast of creatives including F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, and David Hornsby — all of whom have silly jobs at the company including but not limited to “burned-out writer that once won a Nebula award back in the ‘70s.”

The fantasy-themed workplace sitcom would join See, For All Mankind, and Servant in the burgeoning streaming service’s genre offerings.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet hits Apple TV+ on Feb. 7.

Finally, acting enigma and embattled Flash for the DCEU, Ezra Miller has launched his own production company and announced a completely fitting first project.

The company, called MartyrLoserKin, was co-founded with actor/musician Saul Williams and is set to “create and proliferate works that dismantle conventional cinematic ideological frameworks, as well as to synergistically naturalize into this industry more poetic, queer, explorative, anarchic, diverse, subversive, non-binary, aboriginal, environmental, ecological, and esoterically conscious content that will speak to both the times in which we live and the forces that seek to restrict them,” according to Deadline. Yes, that level of mindful inclusiveness sounds about right for Miller's production company. So too does the sci-fi musical Neptune Frost, which Williams will helm as MartyrLoserKin's first cinematic offering.

Here's an early first trailer:

Video of Neptune Frost by Saul Williams

Miller, Williams, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are set to produce the film, which is currently filming in Rwanda after a Kickstarter campaign. Neptune Frost is about a "virtual marvel" resulting from the combined efforts of a coltan miner (whose industry is famed for worker exploitation) and an intersex African hacker. And, apparently, there will also be singing. Bring it on. Virtual life and social issues always go hand-in-hand, even when they're as strange as something like Chappie.

Neptune Frost does not yet have a release date.